PFIPC: Falana Says FG Must Answer Critical Questions, Demands Gbajabiamila’s Resignation

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, Friday, challenged the Federal Government to answer critical questions raised by Nigerians on the operation of the alleged fake agency, Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Falana threw the challenge while featuring on Frontline, a current affairs programme of Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, asking the Federal Government to provide a full and transparent account of the controversy surrounding the agency.

Falana said the government owed Nigerians a more comprehensive explanation, arguing that the issues raised by the alleged existence and operations of the council could not be dismissed with a brief official statement.

He described the official explanation issued by the Presidency as inadequate, saying it left “gaping holes” that only a thorough investigation could address.

He said, “I think there is more to this matter than meets the eye. Nigerians have not been given the full facts.

“I’ve read Mr. Bayo Onanuga speaking for the Presidency. To say it very mildly, the country has been exposed to unprecedented ridicule. The government must appreciate that they are dealing with civilised people, so the government must come out more clearly on this matter.”

Falana questioned how an agency allegedly not created by law could have found its way into Nigeria’s governance structure, saying the circumstances surrounding the matter raise serious concerns about the country’s institutional integrity.

He queried how the alleged council, reportedly promoted by Adeniyi Adeyemi, was included in the national budget, operated from the Federal Secretariat, opened accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and had civil servants deployed to it despite lacking any known legal foundation.

“How did an agency that is not created by law find its way into the Appropriation Act of Nigeria? How did that body get an office in the Federal Secretariat? How did that body successfully open accounts in the Central Bank of Nigeria? How did the Head of Service post about 300 staff to that office.”

The senior advocate said the matter extends beyond the individual facing prosecution and requires explanations from several government institutions involved in budgeting, administration and financial management.

He argued that the National Assembly also has questions to answer over the alleged inclusion of the council in the national appropriation process.

“If this is a conman that can con the Presidency into issuing a letter of appointment, con the Central Bank into opening accounts, con the National Assembly into inserting the agency into the budget, I think the government is kidding.”

The senior lawyer also called for an independent investigation into the alleged role of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, saying he should temporarily step aside to allow the investigation to proceed without controversy.

“The government has a duty to ask Mr. Gbajabiamila to step aside to allow for a full investigation in the interest of the country and even in his own interest,” he said.