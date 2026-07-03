Air Chief Launches Double Empowerment Scheme for Barrack Youths

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to tackling unemployment within its bases with the launch of a two-pronged empowerment initiative for barrack youths.

The initiative, comprising the CAS Fellowship Programme and the CAS Youth Technical and Vocational Skill Development Programme, is designed to equip young people with practical skills and opportunities for self-reliance, promote economic independence and support community development.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the programmes, Air Marshal Aneke said the Nigerian Air Force recognises that the strength of any military institution lies not only in its operational capability but also in the well-being, development and empowerment of its human capital.

He described the initiative as a significant investment in the future of young people within NAF communities.

He said: “This is a landmark initiative deliberately designed to uplift, inspire, and equip young people within our base communities with the skills and opportunities they require to thrive in an increasingly competitive world. Today’s event goes beyond the launch of a programme; it represents the ignition of hope, the unlocking of latent potential, and a renewed commitment to the welfare and future of Nigerian Air Force personnel and their families.

“I will find a way to support the children of our personnel, who are brave men and women who bear the silent weight of deployments, relocations, and the sacrifices that come with military service. This is the reality that inspired the vision behind CASYEP. Within our barracks reside young men and women of exceptional promise. They are immensely talented, capable and promising young individuals. With the right support, mentorship and exposure, they can achieve remarkable success and make meaningful contributions to national development.”

The CAS explained that the initiative has been structured to bridge existing gaps through targeted skills acquisition, mentorship, educational support and access to opportunities that broaden horizons and inspire ambition.

According to him, “This initiative is not conceived as a one-off intervention, but as a sustainable framework for continuous talent identification, development and empowerment. Our goal is to nurture a generation of confident, self-reliant and purpose-driven dependants who will excel in their chosen fields of endeavour.”

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended the Nigerian Air Force for complementing the Federal Government’s efforts to empower young people through skills acquisition, educational support, leadership development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Represented by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, Mr Anthony Chukwuka, the minister urged beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity with discipline and dedication.

He also assured the Nigerian Air Force of the ministry’s readiness to partner with it in expanding similar youth empowerment initiatives.