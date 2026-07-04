Diplomats, Stakeholders Advocate Cultural Diplomacy to Promote Peace

Charles Ajunwa

The inaugural edition of Goge Africa Cultural Dialogue and Diplomacy Series brought together members of the diplomatic community, heads of federal and state government agencies, policymakers, leaders in public and private sectors, and stakeholders in tourism, arts and culture sector, and academics and students from different educational institutions and conversations centred on the role of culture in diplomacy and international collaboration, which outcome is germane to people-to-people shared humanity in the areas of peace building, economic prosperity, cultural exchange, scientific and technological innovations across the world.

The event hosted by Isaac Moses and Nneka Moses from Goge Africa in partnership with Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), which held in Lagos, had books, wooden and iron sculptures and cultural artefacts showing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage displayed outside and inside the main hall.

Director General, NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Emmanuel Osaghae, in his welcome address, said the theme of the Goge Africa Cultural Dialogue and Diplomacy Series, ‘Eyo, Culture and Soft Power, came at a time the world was experiencing dire multilateral crisis, adding, “adding, “we live in a rapidly globalising world, where nations are increasingly defined not only by their economic or military strength, but also by their ability to project values, narratives, and cultural symbols that resonate beyond borders. This is the essence of soft power “

Osaghae, who was represented by Prof. Chinasa Ohiri, added,”Culture, for one, has increasingly emerged as a strategic resource through which nations, communities, and institutions articulate identity, build international partnerships, and exert influence beyond conventional political and economic instrument.

“The growing recognition of cultural diplomacy as a pillar of soft power underscores the transformative potential of heritage, traditions, and creative expressions in shaping narratives, strengthening intercultural dialogue, and advancing mutual understanding among peoples.”

“As such, for Nigeria, a country richly endowed with diverse cultural traditions, festivals, and artistic expressions, the potential for cultural diplomacy is immense.

“The Eyo masquerade tradition of Lagos stands as a compelling example of this potential. Beyond its aesthetic and ceremonial significance, it embodies discipline, continuity, identity, and collective memory. It is a cultural expression that communicates meaning across generations and, when properly harnessed, across nations. “

In their opening addresses, Isaac and Nneka, respectively, who dressed in native attire, said their journey started 25 years ago in Lagos, a state they acknowledged contributed immensely to their careers.

According to Isaac, having visited more than 500 locations across the African continent and beyond, including producing over 500 documentaries, they discovered gap that needed to be filled.

“But documentation, we learned, is not enough. Culture must be preserved, yes. But it must also be projected. It must enter the rooms where policy is made, where trade is negotiated, where perception is shaped. It must be understood not only as heritage but as influence – as soft power, as economic value, as the language through which nations speak to one another,” Isaac noted.

On her part, Nneka said the choice of ‘Eyo in Lagos’, was a payback to a state that gave them the opportunity to actualise their dreams, including the invitation by the Oba of Lagos to cover one of the Eyo Festivals, an experience she said they would forever continue to cherish. She also said that she believed in soft power.

Director General, CBAAC, Dr. Aisha Adamu Augie, said “Across the globe, cultural assets have become powerful instruments of diplomacy, tourism development, creative enterprise, and international cooperation. For Africa, our heritage remains one of our greatest resources, offering opportunities to tell our own stories, amplify our voices, and foster meaningful partnerships across borders.”

On his part, Director General, Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Dr. Ola Awakan, said “The creative economy and cultural tourism are mutually reinforcing sectors capable of driving sustainable growth, preserving heritage, and building competitive destinations. Nigeria – with its extraordinary cultural wealth, its 250 ethnic groups, it’s living festivals, it’s Nollywood, it’s fashion, it’s music – has everything it needs to lead this transformation on the continent. What is required now is not more evidence,. It’s the will to act.:

Director General and CEO, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Obi Asika, said Nigeria is blessed with enormous resources that should marketed to the rest of the world. “If Africa’s cultural IP captures just one per cent of the global market, that is worth $23 billion annually; at five per cent., $71 billion. The mathematics is not the obstacle. The obstacle is the mirror and what we have been taught not to see when we look into it.”

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the event inspired meaningful engagements, fostered strategic partnerships and contributed significantly to the advancement of cultural diplomacy and sustainable development across Africa.

Diplomats from China, Denmark, Germany, Britain, Burkino Faso commended Goge Africa for doing a good work on cultural diplomacy, a theme they is driving policies globally.