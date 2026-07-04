PANDEF to Tinubu: South-south Grossly Shortchanged in N3.9tn Road Projects

* Says oil-rich region cannot remain Nigeria’s cash cow without critical infrastructure

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The apex body of the oil-rich South-south geopolitical zone, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has mounted a strong challenge to the Federal Government over the distribution of the N3.9 trillion road projects recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), declaring that the South-south had once again been grossly shortchanged despite serving as Nigeria’s economic backbone through its oil and gas resources.

The socio-political organisation of the South-south geopolitical zone urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently review the allocation of the projects, warning that continued neglect of the Niger Delta was deepening infrastructure deficits and fuelling feelings of alienation in a region that generates the bulk of the nation’s revenue.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, commended the president for prioritising road infrastructure but argued that the pattern of project distribution fell short of the principles of fairness, equity and justice.

According to him, the South-south was virtually excluded from the 26 major highway projects approved across 15 states, with only the Benue-Cross River road project, valued at N886 billion, coming close to the region.

He described the development as “troubling and shocking,” insisting that none of the approved projects traversed the core South-south states despite the region’s strategic contribution to the country’s economy.

Igali said the exclusion reinforced decades of neglect of the Niger Delta and raised serious concerns about the Federal Government’s commitment to equitable national development.

He lamented that communities across the region remained disconnected by dilapidated road networks, while infrastructure continued to deteriorate despite the area’s enormous contribution to Nigeria’s oil and gas earnings.

“The Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee of PANDEF has noted the outcome of the recent Federal Executive Council meeting in which N3.9 trillion was approved for road infrastructure projects across the country.

“While we commend President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet for this commitment to infrastructure development, we in the South-south lament that our region has once again been grossly shortchanged with very insignificant allocation from this huge investment,” he said.

Igali maintained that the neglect of the region amounted to starving “the goose that lays the golden egg,” warning that continued marginalisation could heighten frustration among the people of the Niger Delta.

He also expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work on the East-West Road, describing the highway as a symbol of failed infrastructure delivery despite repeated assurances by the Federal Ministry of Works that the project would be completed expeditiously.

According to him, the poor state of the East-West Road has continued to hinder movement within the region and undermine economic activities.

The PANDEF chairman further lamented what he described as the abandonment of key seaports in Calabar, Onne, Port Harcourt and Warri, saying there were no visible plans to rehabilitate, modernise or upgrade the facilities to support economic growth.

He argued that the combined neglect of roads and maritime infrastructure had significantly weakened the region’s development prospects despite its status as Nigeria’s revenue base.

PANDEF therefore called on President Tinubu to urgently intervene by reviewing the infrastructure allocation to ensure the South-south receives its fair share of critical projects.

The group stressed that balanced infrastructure development across all geopolitical zones was essential for national cohesion, sustainable economic growth and long-term stability.

Despite its grievances, PANDEF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national development, assuring the Federal Government that the people of the Niger Delta would continue to provide an enabling environment for increased oil and gas production and enhanced economic growth.

“We call on Mr. President to look into this matter with a view to reversing the situation, bearing in mind that the Niger Delta region is the revenue base of the country.

“We will continue to create the right enabling environment for enhanced contribution to national economic development and growth, especially through increased oil and gas production. We look forward to being treated with greater fairness, equity and justice,” Igali stated.

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