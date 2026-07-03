Group Seeks Urgent Action to Tackle Rising Insecurity in Delta Community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Omon-Julius Onabu

TThe Oghara StudyGroup (OSG), a civic advocacy organisation in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, has called for urgent and coordinated action to tackle the rising wave of kidnappings, cultism, banditry and killings in Oghara Kingxqdom.

The group, during a global zoom press briefing yesterday with its Conveners, Prof. Ogheneruonah Eghweree and Rev. David Ugolor, noted that the worsening security situation has become a serious threat to the safety of residents and the socio-economic development of the kingdom.

The OSG expressed sadness that Oghara, a once one of the most peaceful community, has, in recent years, experienced a surge in organised criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransom, armed banditry, cult-related violence and ritual killings.

It was particularly miffed with the recent abduction of a husband and wife, which ended with the husband allegedly being killed by his abductors while the wife was freed after a ransom payment, underscores the alarming deterioration of security in the area.

The group warned that the prevailing insecurity is now threatening education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, commerce, investment and the free movement of people along the busy Warri-Sapele Expressway in the kingdom which serves as the gateway to Urhoboland and home to critical institutions such as the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Western Delta University and several multinational oil and gas companies.

While reeling out documented incidents, the group alleged that residents, farmers and travellers had fallen victim to kidnappers and armed attackers in communities including Ogharefe, Oghareki, Otefe, Ovade and Ijomi, as well as along the Otefe-Ovade Link Road and Ologbo-Benin Road.

It noted that while some victims regained freedom after ransom payments, others were reportedly killed before rescue efforts.

OSG also expressed concern over what it described as the growing activities of armed gangs and cult groups within Oghara and its neighbouring communities, stressing that attacks have spread to educational institutions and major transport corridors, creating fear among students, workers and visitors.

According to the group, the persistent insecurity reflects gaps in coordinated security governance rather than the failure of any single security agency.

It therefore, advocated stronger collaboration among security agencies, the traditional institution, community vigilance groups and civil society organisations, insisting that local stakeholders should play an active role in developing and implementing community-based security strategies.

The group urged the federal government to deploy additional police personnel and, where necessary, joint military and police task force operatives to secure the Warri-Sapele corridor and key public institutions within Oghara.

It also called for thorough investigations into recent kidnapping and murder cases, while appealing to the Delta State Government to reinforce policing in the area, provide operational logistics and formally integrate community vigilante groups into the state’s security architecture.

The OSG further appealed to the Ethiope West Local Government Council to convene an emergency security summit involving the traditional institution, security agencies, religious leaders and community representatives to chart a lasting solution to the crisis.

It reaffirmed the group’s commitment to working with the government and relevant stakeholders to restore peace and security across Oghara Kingdom.