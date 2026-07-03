2027: NDC Guber Candidates Submit Nomination Forms, Promise Security, Industrialisation, Good Governance

* Laah Says Kaduna South deserves next gov, pledges to tackle insecurity, create jobs

* Ogah vows to slash cost of governance, industrialise Abia through prudent funds management

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidates for the 2027 elections in Kaduna and Abia States, Senator Danjuma Laah and Chief Etugo Ndubuisi Ogah, have respectively submitted their nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Laah and Ogah used the occasion to unveil ambitious agendas centred on equity, security, industrialisation, job creation, prudent management of public resources and accountable governance.

While Laah declared that it was the turn of Kaduna South Senatorial District to produce the next governor of Kaduna State in the interest of fairness and equity, Ogah pledged to drastically reduce the cost of governance in Abia, industrialise the state and deploy public funds more prudently to improve the lives of the people.

Laah, who represented Kaduna South Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, argued that the governorship had rotated between Kaduna North and Kaduna Central over the years, leaving Kaduna South politically marginalised.

According to him, justice demands that the district should produce the next governor in 2027.

He said: “Knowing full well that the present governor is from Kaduna Central and the former one was from Kaduna North, now I’m from Kaduna South, so at least we are meeting the demand that if A has done it, B has done it, then the next should naturally be C.

“It shouldn’t just be Kaduna North and Kaduna Central while Kaduna South is continually being counted out. We are trying to ensure that all the zones are taken care of and given a sense of belonging.”

Beyond the zoning argument, the former senator identified insecurity as Kaduna State’s most pressing challenge, promising to make the restoration of peace and security the cornerstone of his administration if elected.

“Security is one of the biggest challenges we have today. By the grace of God, if I am given the opportunity to serve, I will do everything possible to stabilise the security situation in Kaduna State,” he said.

Laah also promised to rebuild trust among the state’s diverse religious communities, insisting that peaceful coexistence remained essential for development.

Laah said: “The differences between Muslims and Christians must be addressed. We must live in peace and we must love one another.

“In those good old days, we never knew these kinds of divisions. It is only in recent times that these issues have become so pronounced, and I will ensure that we restore harmonious relationships.”

The governorship aspirant pledged to run an inclusive administration where every resident would enjoy equal opportunities irrespective of religion, ethnicity or place of origin.

“There should be no discrimination because you are from one place or another. Kaduna people are my people. We are all from the same state and we should relate with one another as one family.

“You never know who may come to your rescue tomorrow,” he added.

He explained that his governorship aspiration was a collective project encouraged by the people of Southern Kaduna rather than a personal ambition.

“My coming here was not just for my personal interest. The people encouraged me to obtain the form and they stood by me throughout the process. I have obtained the form and I am satisfied.

“Whatever comes my way, I am prepared to face it,” he said.

Addressing questions about his previous political activities in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former senator maintained that he had complied fully with electoral regulations.

“The INEC rules and regulations do not prevent what I have done. Besides, in my area there was no proper APC primary election. As far as I am concerned, I have nothing more to do with the APC,” he added.

On reports that another aspirant was also interested in the NDC governorship ticket, Laah said he was unaware of such a development.

“I honestly do not know who the other governorship aspirant is,” he said.

He also downplayed concerns over whether he enjoyed the backing of the Kaduna State leadership of the NDC, insisting that leadership ultimately depended on popular acceptance.

In Abia State, Ogah promised to transform the state’s economy through industrialisation, infrastructure development, education, improved security and prudent management of public finances.

The NDC governorship candidate said industrialisation would serve as the engine for job creation and economic growth across the state.

“If by May 29, 2027, I emerge as governor after the general election, I will do everything possible to change Abia. My priorities will be industrialisation, infrastructure, education and security,” he said.

According to him, funding would not be an obstacle because his administration would strengthen internally generated revenue while exploring other legitimate sources of financing.

“We have what we call the internally generated revenue in Abia State. We need to work towards improving that first. We also have other areas through which we can harness funds to finance our projects,” he said.

Ogah described industrialisation as the most sustainable solution to unemployment, particularly among young people.

“That is why I said my first focus will be industrialisation. When industries are established across all parts of Abia, our youths will naturally become employed,” he added.

He also pledged to promote accountability and prudent management of public resources as effective measures for tackling corruption.

“To tackle corruption is to be prudent in every area of governance and in the management of public resources,” he stated.

Although he acknowledged ongoing infrastructure projects by the current administration, Ogah argued that governance in the state had become too expensive and required urgent reforms.

“Everybody knows that today the cost of governance in Abia is too high. We know there are infrastructure projects going on, but the cost of executing them is too high.

“We are going to reduce the cost of governance to the barest minimum while ensuring that the people of Abia enjoy the full benefits of good governance,” he declared.

Expressing confidence in the prospects of the NDC ahead of the 2027 general election, Ogah said the party would deepen its grassroots presence across the state and field credible candidates for elective offices.

“We need to work hard to establish the party in every community and local government in Abia. We must present credible candidates for the state House of Assembly, the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“We will campaign vigorously, engage people at the grassroots, reach out to market men and women, the elite and every segment of society. We believe that with our presidential candidate, vice-presidential candidate and my candidacy, Nigerians will have confidence in the NDC,” he said.

Delivering his message to the people of Abia, the governorship hopeful assured residents that a new era of responsible leadership was possible.

“My message to the people of Abia is simple: hope is coming, accountability is coming and good governance is coming,” Ogah declared.