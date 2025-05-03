Tinubu in Katsina, Charges Security Agencies to Root Out Insurgency, Foreign Collaborators



• Declares hunger, poverty, threats to peace

• Says every territory in Nigeria must be reclaimed

• Promises to support security agencies with advanced weapons, improved welfare

• Vows to complete Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi railway project in 2026



Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

President Bola Tinubu yesterday, in Katsina, urged Nigerian security agencies to eliminate terrorists and their foreign collaborators to end the prevailing security challenges bedeviling the country.

He gave the charge while addressing military and other security personnel at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport.

The President, who is in the State on a two-day working visit, directed the men and women in uniform to eliminate all terrorists and their foreign collaborators who have been terrorising the North-west and other regions of the country without delay.

He explained that Nigeria, under his leadership, would not bow to the treachery of the terrorists and their foreign collaborators, but would work assiduously to eliminate the nation’s enemies.

He said the nefarious activities of bandits and insurgents have gone on for too long in the country, and must be tackled by all security agencies to ensure peace and stability of the country.

He added that the federal government was aware of the challenges faced by security personnel and has since taken bold steps to equip them with advanced equipment in order to flush out the marauding hoodlums.

He also promised to support security agencies with improved welfare.

Tinubu said: “Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the enemies of Nigeria know their time is up. This war will not be won by weapons alone but by your will to stand, resist, fight, and triumph. As your President, I will match your courage with action, investment, and unwavering support.

“The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on us and on you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.

“To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery. You, the Nigerian military, are the spearhead of this fight.”

He added that: “I am fully aware of the challenges you face. We are taking bold steps to equip you with advanced equipment, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary.”

Tinubu advised Governors in the country to remain focused on delivering tangible results that improve the lives of their people, urging them to disregard armchair critics who merely seek to distract from the work at hand.

According to him: “Let the people be at the heart of your programmes. Your hard work and concrete achievements will answer any criticism. Ignore distractions—your results will speak for you”.

“We have decided on peace and stability. I know you face terrorism and banditry attacks in the state, but you have shown determination and courage to move Katsina State forward. You will not walk alone. The federal government will be with you,” the President told Governor Radda.

Tinubu noted that hunger and poverty remain the biggest threats to peace in the country.

He said: “The economy is sailing in the right trajectory. Today, we are seeing an effort to banish hunger and a commitment to food security and the empowerment of our people. Small and large-scale farming will be encouraged. Once we liberate ourselves from hunger, we will appreciate peace and harmony.

Tinubu challenged governors to pay more attention to agriculture.

“You have introduced a great, progressive movement in Katsina State by just tilling the land and putting the land to use. Farming will be our source of prosperity and growth.

“We should remove ourselves from reliance on oil and commit to agriculture. It will bring prosperity. I commend you for the mechanisation programme. It is a great investment, and I hope others can learn from it. The construction of the 24-km road speaks volumes about the effectiveness of the government. I say thank you,” the President said.

Speaking further, Tinubu said the federal government would also complete the 284-kilometer Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Maradi rail line in 2026, to promote international trade and boost commerce along the trade corridor.

He said the project, when completed, would ease the transportation difficulties facing Nigerians within the and reduce the pressure on the nation’s roads.

He added that the federal government would also complete phase II of the Kano-Katsina road, adding that all the previous technical and bureautic challenges have been resolved.

Tinubu further stated that his administration has awarded the contract for the construction of Zaria-Hunkuyi-Malumfashi-Dayi-Gidan Mutum Daya road and total rehabilitation of the Marabar Kankara-Dutsinma-Katsina road.

He said the federal government would complete all the awarded roads and the railway contracts in Katsina State to enhance interstate connectivity and boost economic activities in the state.

He stressed that the federal government was recapitalising the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to avail farmers and agri-preneurs with capital to boost their productivity, and promote employment and food security.

In his remarks, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, explained that the Agric Mechanisation Centre inaugurated by the President in the State, was part of a series of reforms by his government to reposition the sector.

He explained that so far the center has assembled 400 tractors and hundreds of harvesters, harrowers, planters and other farming implements.

On the state government’s Urban Renewal Project, the governor pointed out that so far, 160 km of roads have been constructed across major towns in the state to ease vehicular movement and improve commercial activities.

He highlighted other components of the Urban Renewal Project to include solar power generation in Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as streetlighting and water generation and distribution.



He said the state government’s investment in the solar power alternative would reduce its recurrent expenditure by 50 percent.