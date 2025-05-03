Oyetola Leads Distribution of Life Jackets in Bayelsa, Reaffirms Commitment to Safer Waterways

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, led the official distribution of 3,500 life jackets to water transport users in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The event, held as part of a nationwide initiative, marks a continuation of the federal government’s concerted efforts to tackle recurring boat mishaps and ensure the safety of coastal and riverine communities.

Speaking at the event in Yenagoa, Oyetola emphasised the critical role that water transportation plays in the daily lives of Nigerians, particularly in coastal and riverine communities.

He described the life jacket distribution campaign as “strategic, proactive, and long overdue,” noting that it reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to preserving lives and promoting a safe marine environment.

“What we are doing here today is saving lives. It is that simple. With these life jackets, we are empowering our waterways users — fishermen, traders, students, and transport operators — with the basic tools to survive and be safe.”

The distribution in Bayelsa State follows a similar flag-off in Minna, Niger State on April 29, 2025, where Oyetola initiated the rollout of life jackets across 12 coastal and riverine states as part of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s first phase of intervention.

The initiative is one of the most comprehensive federal responses in recent times to the growing safety concerns on Nigeria’s inland waterways.

Highlighting Bayelsa’s vast network of rivers, creeks, and its strategic maritime position, the minister said the state was a natural priority in the campaign. He also used the occasion to commend Governor Douye Diri for aligning with the federal government’s Marine and Blue Economy agenda.

Oyetola particularly hailed Bayelsa’s creation of a state Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and commitment to the development of the Agge Deep Seaport — a project he described as “transformative and visionary,” capable of reshaping the economic landscape of not just Bayelsa, but the entire South-south region.

“The Agge Deep Seaport will serve as a major maritime gateway, facilitating international trade, reducing congestion at existing ports, creating jobs, boosting investments, and accelerating development in the Niger Delta, the federal government remains fully committed to its realisation.”

Calling for collective responsibility, Oyetola urged all boat operators and passengers to wear life jackets at all times, stressing that safety cannot be compromised.

“They are not for decoration — they are for your protection, stating, “Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Speaking earlier when the minister paid a courtesy call on him at Government House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Diri, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy to harness Nigeria’s maritime potential.

He also praised Minister Oyetola for fostering cooperation with Bayelsa and stressed the need for continuous public education on water safety.

“Education about safety on the waterways must be sustained if we are to reduce the tragic loss of lives from boat mishaps,” Governor Diri said.

The message was reiterated in an address delivered on his behalf at the event by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola, noted that the life jacket distribution was approved by the Minister as part of urgent relief measures to curb incidents on the nation’s waterways.

He echoed the minister’s call for consistent use of safety gears on the waterways.

The event was well attended by dignitaries and stakeholders, including Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo; former Military Governor of Rivers State and the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff; Bayelsa State Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Faith Izibenua Zibs-Godwin; representatives of law enforcement agencies, the maritime workers union, boat commuters, and local community leaders.

The life jacket initiative is part of a broader vision by the Federal Government to grow the marine and blue economy, improve connectivity in underserved regions, and ensure that economic progress does not come at the expense of human lives.