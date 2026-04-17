Ondo Mourns As Oguntimehin, Traditional Prime Minister, Ex-ICAN President, Dies at 91

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Ondo Kingdom has been thrown into mourning following the death of its traditional Prime Minister, Chief Simeon Olusola Oguntimehin, a renowned accountant, elder statesman and former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), who passed away peacefully on March 30, 2026, at the age of 91.

The Oguntimehin family, in a statement issued by its daughter, Mrs. Omonike Omonubi, on Friday, described his passing as a transition to glory, noting that the nonagenarian lived a fulfilled life marked by service, integrity and unwavering commitment to both community and country.

Until his demise, Oguntimehin held the revered title of Lisa and traditional Prime Minister of the Ondo Kingdom, where he served as a key adviser within the traditional council and a custodian of the customs and values of the ancient town.

As Lisa Fiwagboye, he occupied a central position in the kingdom’s governance structure, earning widespread respect for his wisdom, diplomacy and leadership.

The family noted that the late chief was not only a towering traditional figure but also a distinguished professional whose impact resonated across Nigeria’s financial and public service sectors.

A prominent chartered accountant, Oguntimehin rose to become President of ICAN between 1995 and 1996, where he was instrumental in strengthening professional standards, promoting ethical conduct and advancing institutional reforms within the body.

His contributions to national development also extended to the anti-corruption fight, having served as a board member of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) from 2007 to 2011.

During his tenure, he played a role in shaping oversight mechanisms and policies aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in public institutions.

Tracing his public service career to the early years of Ondo State, the family recalled that he made history in 1978 as the first Chairman of the Ondo State Public Accounts Committee shortly after the creation of the state, laying a solid foundation for legislative financial oversight and fiscal discipline.

Beyond public office, Oguntimehin chaired and served on the boards of several private and publicly-quoted companies, where he earned a reputation for excellence in corporate governance and financial management.

In recognition of his immense contributions to national development, he was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). He was also a Justice of the Peace and a Knight of St. Christopher, reflecting his lifelong dedication to justice, faith and service to humanity.

The family further described him as a devoted patriarch, mentor and community leader whose counsel was widely sought on matters of governance, tradition and ethics.

They noted that his life was defined by humility, discipline and a deep commitment to the progress of his community and the nation.

Colleagues, associates and community leaders have also paid tribute to the late statesman, describing him as a bridge-builder who successfully combined traditional authority with modern administrative expertise, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.

His passing is expected to leave a significant void within the Ondo Kingdom, the accountancy profession and the broader public service community, where he was widely admired for his integrity and principled leadership.

The family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of condolences from friends, associates, professional bodies and well-wishers across the country and beyond.

Funeral arrangements, according to the family, will be announced in due course.