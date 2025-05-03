  • Saturday, 3rd May, 2025

Group Demands Robust Response to Governance Crisis

Nigeria | 9 hours ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

A group, United Nigeria Front (UNF), has decried persistent instability in the country, urging decisive and urgent steps to put the country in order. 

The group in a statement lamented deepening governance crisis, stressing sweeping reforms across key economic, security, and social sectors.

National Leader of the group, Dr. Ben Ugwu, who signed the statement, flayed the current administration’s handling of national affairs, expressing readiness to collaborate with stakeholders committed to national renewal. 

“Governance in Nigeria is facing a crisis of confidence. Citizens are grappling with worsening living conditions, a failing economy, and rising insecurity all of which demand urgent and strategic intervention,” he said. 

He cited rising inflation, unemployment, cost of living and youth emigration as indicators of economic mismanagement. 

He expressed worry that recent government policies have only succeeded in crippling small businesses, scared off investors, and made basic necessities unaffordable for the average Nigerian.

Ugwu in the statement further made reference to persistent violence and unrest in states like Benue, Plateau, and Borno, blaming government for not showing political will to implement effective security strategies.

 “Our people cannot continue to live in fear. We need decisive leadership to restore peace and safety. Moreso, the chronic deficits in public infrastructure and services is baffling. These are but symptoms of a larger leadership failure,” he said. 

The group also addressed gaps in federal appointments, calling for equitable representation in government.

“The disregard for federal character principles is alienating entire regions. A united Nigeria cannot be built on exclusion. We are in a moment that demands bold, united action.  The status quo is unsustainable. If ignored, the current crisis could spiral into deeper instability,” it stated.

