After Emergency NEC Meeting, Abure’s Faction Sets Up Committee to Investigate Otti, Others for Anti-party Activities 

After an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday, the LP faction loyal to Julius Abure announced the setting up of a disciplinary committee to try Alex Otti and others for anti-party activities.

Also, the Abure’s faction announced that it was not part of any coalition talks with anyone or any political party. These were the main points of the emergency NEC meeting.

Reading the communique of the meeting signed by Abure and Farouk Umar, Abure said, ”NEC reviewed the anti-party activities of Dr. Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor and other erring members and consequently sets up a disciplinary committee as follows: Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi- Chairman; Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim- Secretary, Kehinde Edun, Mrs. Dudu Manuga and Callistus Ihejiagwa as members.”

Abure said that the committee was given two weeks to submit its report.

He explained that most of those in the coalition cannot afford to maintain unity in their different political party, wondering how they could maintain unity in their so-called coalition.

The communique added: ”NEC confirmed its ratification of the list of Ad-hoc delegates, elected from the Congresses in the 36 states and the FCT, to the 2024 National Convention, which ratification was granted at the NEC meeting held in Asaba on 20/03/2024.

”NEC confirmed that the 2024 National Convention was held in accordance with the 1999 constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022, the 2019 LP Constitution, INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022 and the LP Guidelines for the 2024 National Convention.

”NEC confirmed the validity of the 2024 National Convention and stands by its outcome.

”NEC reiterates its support and confidence in the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention and its belief in the competence and capacity of the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention, led by Barrister Julius Abure as National Chairman, to continue to steer the Party towards unity, progress and victory in the coming elections.

”NEC commends Nigeria’s Apex Court for standing on the sound principle of the supremacy of political parties, and the sanctity and bindingness of decisions taken by the validly convened recognized organs as created by the Party’s Constitution, in its decision delivered on 04/04/2025.

”NEC expressed its commitment to continue to seek peace and reconciliation within the ranks of the Party and again extends an olive branch to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords in the overall interest of the Party and our dear Nation.

“NEC congratulates Chief George Muoghalu, who emerged winner and the Party’s candidate for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election at the Governorship primaries held in Awka on 05/04/2025.

”NEC rallies all members and Ndi Anambra to support Chief George Muoghalu for the 08/11/25 Anambra State Governorship election for a greater Anambra State,” the communique read.

Also speaking, Abure berated Otti for using uncouth language on members of NWC of the party