Abeokuta Residents Protest, Seek Release of Abducted Oyo School Children

Residents of Abeokuta on Monday staged a peaceful protest, calling on appropriate authorities to ensure immediate release of abducted school children and teachers in Oyo state.

The protesters, comprising youths, mothers, traders and others gathered at the Panseke skating ground armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Bring back our kidnapped children”, “Help us stop kidnapping”, among others.

NAN reports that the protest followed the abduction of 39 pupils and seven teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State in May.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Pastor Juwon Owolabi said that the situation had left many residents living in fear and uncertainty.

Owolabi stressed that businesses and daily activities cannot flourish in an insecure environment, urging the government to deploy all necessary resources to secure the victims’ release and safeguard communities.

The cleric called on Nigerians to unite and peacefully demand decisive action against insecurity.

Also speaking, Mrs Ada Comfort, an entrepreneur, said the worsening security situation had disrupted her business activities.

She said the fear of travelling had prevented her from fulfilling customers’ orders and conducting normal business operations.

Comfort expressed sympathy for the abducted children and their families, describing their ordeal as heartbreaking.

A nursing mother, Mrs Precious Jonathan, said she joined the protest because she desired a safer future for her children.

Jonathan said she frequently thought about the abducted children and their wellbeing, especially during harsh weather conditions, and appealed to the government to prioritise the safety and welfare of citizens.

Mr Ayodeji Ojo, a businessman, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the victims, while demanding a temporary closure of schools in vulnerable areas until security improves.

He urged government authorities to adopt stronger measures against kidnappers and other criminal groups.

NAN reports that security personnel, including officers of the police and NSCDC, were strategically deployed across the state to maintain security. (NAN)