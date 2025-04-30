Oluremi Tinubu  Inaugurates NITDA Community ICT centre in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday in Ibadan inaugurated a state-of-the-art National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) community ICT centre at the Oladipo Alayande School of Science.

The centre facilitated by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), a programme under the Office of the First Lady, through NITDA was handed over to the Oyo state government as a socio-investment intervention programme to enhance digital learning in the state.

Senator Tinubu while speaking at the inauguration of the ICT community centre named after a former Minister of Trade Chief (Mrs.) Onikepo Akande, said it would give women and girls the knowledge that would help them with skills needed to empower communities, break traditional barriers and give them access to new opportunities.

She noted that while the one inaugurated is the third, about 10 others are ongoing across the country.

According to her, “This centre we are inauguration today is the third one. By the grace of God, the fourth, which is located in Benue State, would be ready for commissioning soon.

“Our programme is not political. We do the work because we are all Nigerians. And like I do say, ‘positions would come and go,’ but they will ask you what you have done for your people. So, all our programmes are people-centred. We are not biased and we are not favouring one party over the other.

“10 additional digital economy centres are ongoing and would be ready for inauguration soon. The knowledge of ICT serves as a significant tool for empowering communities, especially women, enabling them to break traditional barriers and access new opportunities.

“By equipping themselves with ICT skills, women and girls can enhance their educational prospects, participate in the global economy and support their families.

“Today’s inauguration presents us with another opportunity to further expand digital access to our citizens by providing the communities with the resources they require to develop ICT Skills.

“I urge members of this community to take full ownership of this Centre. The success of the centre depends on your active participation and utilization of the resources available.

“At this juncture, I want to appreciate the governor and his wife for the warm reception and especially for our RHI programmes in Oyo State.”

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde in his remarks, said Nigeria must look beyond crude oil to create lasting prosperity, noting that Nigerian leaders must look after the people, invest more on education and entrepreneurship so that the country could grow in the direction that the world is going.

Makinde, who appreciated the first lady and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative as well as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for building the centre in Oyo State, said Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence remained the roads to the future.

He promised that the Oyo State Government would take full advantage of the facility.

He said: “I can only say thank you ma, for bringing this ICT Centre to Ibadan. Let me also say thank you to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). I sent people here who gave me their independent reports. This is a quality job that you have done; it is not something that one can take for granted, especially when things are coming from far-removed standpoints. They can tell you that they have done it, but without good supervision, we won’t have this.”

“My message is quite simple; I have heard people talk about how Nigeria does not have any business with poverty and I have asked them why. Their answers were always that we have natural resources; we have oil and solid minerals. I have always pointed out that natural resources alone cannot bring economic prosperity; there must be entrepreneurship and education.

“There must also be opportunities to grow based on where the world is going. About 50 years ago, if you had coal, you would be considered a rich country, because of the industrial revolution at that time. They were using coal to power railways and all sorts of things; there were coal power plants. But if you have coal today, it is a forgotten wealth literally.

“Today, we have oil but in some years to come, people will also forget oil. For us to create the kind of prosperity that will last, we must definitely look after our people; Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence are the roads to the future and I am glad that under the Renewed Hope Initiative, you have brought this to Oyo State.

“Ma, I can give you the assurance that we will take full advantage of this. So, on behalf of the people of Oyo State; I want to say thank you.”

Also speaking, wife of the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, appreciated Senator Tinubu for donating the ICT Centre to the state.

She said: “Today, I am happy that the first phase of this project is done. Your Excellency, Ma, thank you for giving this to the people of Oyo State under the RHI Programme.”

“I want to thank the First Lady for naming the Centre after our Mother, Onikepo Akande. The Centre is donated by NITDA in partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative, for the people of Oyo State.

“I would also like to thank my husband, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, for warmly welcoming the First Lady and her entourage to the state.

“Your Excellency, thank you for your commitment to improving the living standard of the average Nigerian citizen through various people-oriented programmes. May God grant you a safe journey back to your destination.”