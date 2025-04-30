Insecurity: Stop Smear Campaigns Against Matawalle, Says GON

The Guardians of One Nigeria (GON), a sociocultural group with vast network across Nigeria, has warned those it described as “enemies of Nigeria”, to stop playing politics with the security of the country.

The group said: “No amount of propaganda, campaigns of calumny or fake news could make a president of a serious nation like Nigeria to be distracted in his quest to sustain fights against insurgency, terrorism, with the goal to restoring utmost security to the country.”

The GON was apparently reacting to some rumours making the rounds on the social media on Tuesday, suggesting that President Bola Tinubu may have sacked the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

The rumour, which was never published by any conventional medium or notable online news site, reportedly quoted a purported statement issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, alluding that “the dismissal of the Defence Ministers was due to their failure to stop the ongoing killings of innocent Nigerians across the country”.

Describing it as “fake news” in a statement signed by Mr. Darius Ishakwu and Chief Nurudeen Isiaka, President and Secretary General respectively Wednesday morning, the group cautioned whoever that was behind the propaganda to desist forthwith.

The group made up of retired security personnel, paramilitary and other professionals who have been working tirelessly to assist the security agencies in homeland defence and neighbourhood watch, said the insecurity situation in Nigeria is perennial and preceded the present administration, adding that the current Minster of State for Defence deserves commendations as he has surpassed his predecessors in sustaining onslaught against the insurgents.

“If the Defence Minister in the past administrations had done half of what Matawalle has done in less than 2 years, we would not have been here discussing insecurity in this tone. The dexterity with which the Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, also faces the monstrous challenge of insecurity, is a testament that there is a great synergy amongst the Service Chiefs and the Defence Ministry.

“Just yesterday, when the enemies of Nigeria went out to plant the fake news online, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and the CDS, General Musa, were in Borno State, to pay operational visit to those patriotic personnel at the theater of war, to encourage them and possibly get first hand feedback from those who bear the brunt. The Governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was on hand to receive them and together, they were conducted round the troops’ camps.

“There are tactical means the current administration is devising in fighting insurgencies, banditry and terrorism. These are not fights you take to social media. These are not what anyone should play politics with. If anyone wishes President Tinubu well in his administration, such a person should suggest plausible ways to assist the existing security agencies and the Defence Chiefs, through intelligence gathering, community policing, homeland defence, neighbourhood watch, and other possible means.

“This is what we stand for in Guardians of One Nigeria. We believe that security is not one man show. Government alone cannot do it. We need to rally round with great support. But, if anyone has nothing meaningfully to offer, such a fellow should better keep his mouth shut, rather than playing dirty politics at the expense of the lives of our people. The year 2027 would come and go, but Nigeria would still remain as one,” the statement added.

The group, speaking further, said it was on record that Matawalle was someone who has devoted his energy to visiting troops in the front line.

It said: “He (Matawalle) knows his onions and should not be distracted. We will continue to support him to achieve his aim of bringing insurgencies to a standstill in Nigeria.”