Dangote Cement Declares N311.974bn in Q1 2025

Kayode Tokede

Dangote Cement Plc has released its unaudited financial results, reporting a profit before tax of N311.974 billion for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025.

The figure represents an 87.48 per cent growth compared to N166.404 billion recorded in Q1 2024.

The company also posted a profit after tax of N209.245 billion, up 85.71 per cent, from N112.674 billion reported in the same period last year.

The performance also saw a revenue of N994.659 billion, marking a 21.69 per cent increase from the prior year.

The company’s production capacity remained at 52 million metric tons, though production volume declined by 7.41 per cent to 6.547 million tons, while sales volume fell by 6.72per cent to 6.569 million tons.

Revenue from the Nigerian segment rose significantly to N696.042 billion, increasing its contribution to group revenue from 55.41per cent in Q1 2024 to 69.98 per cent in Q1 2025.

Conversely, Pan African revenue dropped by 15.37per cent to N322.653 billion, reducing its share of group revenue to 32.44per cent.

Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Mr. Arvind Pathak in a statement said: “Dangote Cement delivered a strong and resilient performance in the first quarter of 2025, despite facing persistent macroeconomic challenges across our key markets.

“Group revenue rose by 21.7per cent to N994.7 billion, supported by strategic pricing initiatives, particularly in Nigeria where revenue grew by 53.7per cent. We also achieved a notable improvement in profitability. Group EBITDA grew by 49.2 per cent to N461.6 billion, with the EBITDA margin strengthening to 46.4 per cent.”