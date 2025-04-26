Musawa Inaugurates Presidential Suite at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre

.To declare open destination 2030 data platform strategic retreat today

Charles Ajunwa

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, yesterday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Presidential Suite at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre in Ikogosi community, Ekiti State.

Musawa, who will declare open the Destination 2030 Data Platform Strategic Retreat today at John McGee Hall, said this is part of the Renewed Hope Cultural and Tourism Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

She thanked the President for the mandate given to her to grow both domestic and international tourism.

The minister said the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy “is intentional in working with the private sector” in developing and harnessing tourism potential in Nigeria.

According to her, the state governments have been asked to develop and take ownership of the tourism potential in their different states, saying this is the only way to make tourism sustainable in the country.

Musawa, after a guided tour to some of the facilities in the resort, described it as “magical”. “They have raised the bar and it should be maintained.”

“What has been done here can be replicated in any part of the world,” Musawa said, assuring that her ministry would do everything possible to bring both domestic and international traffic to Ikogosi Warm Springs and Conference Centre.

Lanre Balogun, the General Manager of Glocient Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Cavista Holdings, managers of the Ikogosi Resort, commended the minister for her dedication and commitment in growing the tourism sector in Nigeria.