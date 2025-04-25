Niger Gov’ Order on Miscreants Pays Off As Police Arrest 18 Area Boys

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Barely 48 hours after the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, wielded the big stick against area boys terrorizing Minna, the police said they have arrested 18 miscreants with two of them suspected killers of a Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) official driver, Malam Mohammed Amore.

Mohammed Amore was allegedly stabbed to death by 23-year-old Nura Abdullahi on Easter day when he and other members of a vigilante group attempted to arrest the suspect and two others while reportedly smoking cannabis at a river side in the Fadkpe area of the state capital.

One Rabiu Abdullahi, 25, had earlier been arrested in connection with the same crime while a third suspect called Haruna is still on the run. Wasiu Abiodun, Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement last Wednesday said the two suspects are under investigations after which they would be charged to court.

Abiodun, a Superintendent of Police, said in a statement that to sustain “raids and sting operations against miscreants and hoodlums,” the police arrested 15 suspected miscreants and recovered from them dangerous weapons, including two cutlasses, one sickle, one scissors, one Knife, six sticks and cannabis.

“All suspects are under investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly immediately after the investigation,” he said, adding that the Commissioner of Police assured them of his commitment to sanitise and stamp out thuggery in Minna metropolis for economic advancement in line with the new agenda.