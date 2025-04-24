Zimbabwe’s Decision to Move Clash with S’Africa to Rwanda May Gift Super Eagles Lifeline

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles 2026 World Cup opponent, Zimbabwe, have confirmed moving their high-stake clash with Bafana Bafana on October 5 from South Africa to Rwanda. Should Zimbabwe’s Warriors win the match, it is going to open opportunity for Nigeria to return to reckoning in the race for the lone Group C ticket.

Zimbabwe who remain under FIFA ban from hosting matches due to stadium inadequacies back home, had initially staged two of their ‘home’ games in South Africa.

Zimbabwe’s Warriors first home game against Super Eagles was played in Rwanda, but the subsequent matches against Lesotho and Benin Republic took place on South African soil.

But after the Warriors secured a valuable 1-1 draw with Nigeria in Uyo in March, the Zimbabweans suddenly realized that despite having just five points and at the bottom of the table, a win against the South Africans in a ‘neutral’ ground could possibly move them to eight points and a mathematical chance of also picking the group ticket

The Super Eagles are in fourth place in Group C, with seven points — six adrift of table-toppers South Africa on 13 points. Although they stand to be deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho.

Rwanda are second on eight points and a better goals difference than third-placed Benin Republic on same eight points.

Any slip-up from Hugo Broos’ Bafana could reopen the door for Nigeria to re-enter the qualification race while Zimbabwe also will fight till the end of the qualifying series. South Africa had beaten Zimbabwe 3-1 in the reverse fixture.

The updated fixture list now sees Zimbabwe travel to Abidjan to face Benin on September 1, before hosting Rwanda in South Africa on September 5.

Then comes the key fixture against South Africa in Rwanda on October 5 — coinciding with Nigeria’s away tie against Lesotho. On October 8, South Africa wrap up against Rwanda while Super Eagles will play their final group game at home to Benin Republic.