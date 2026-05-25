Nairametrics’ Second Capital Market Awards to Hold in Lagos

As part of its efforts to deepen engagement with Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem amid renewed investor activity, Nairametrics is set to host the second edition of the Capital Market Awards.

With the theme, ‘Capital Markets as a Pathway to Responsible Wealth Creation,’ the awards will recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions by individuals and institutions that have played critical roles in advancing the growth and stability of Nigeria’s capital market over the past year.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Founder and Chief Analyst at Nairametrics, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, in a statement said the awards came at a pivotal moment for the market.

“The second edition of the Nairametrics Capital Market Awards reflects our continued commitment to contributing meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s capital market.

This is particularly significant at a time when we are witnessing a resurgence in retail investor participation—now at levels not seen in over two decades,” he said.

He noted that the renewed interest places greater responsibility on stakeholders to sustain investor confidence, deepen transparency, and reinforce market integrity.

However, Nairametrics acknowledged that the initiative goes beyond recognition, positioning the awards as a platform to spotlight excellence in value creation, corporate governance, and innovation across the market.

Nairametrics maintained that the programme is expected to spotlight players driving measurable impact and setting benchmarks for industry performance.

This year’s edition of the awards, according to Nairametrics will feature 25 award categories, including honorary recognitions for individuals whose contributions have significantly shaped the development of the capital market.

The event is scheduled to hold on June 5, 2026, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, bringing together a cross-section of market participants, including operators, regulators, institutional investors, and other key stakeholders.