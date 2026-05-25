FSDH Boat Race Elevates Lagos Sailing Culture

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos sailing community came alive over the weekend as enthusiasts, athletes and maritime recreation stakeholders gathered at the prestigious Lagos Yacht Club for the highly anticipated FSDH Boat Race, a vibrant showcase of teamwork, sportsmanship, leisure and competitive excellence.

Sponsored by FSDH Merchant Bank, the event reinforced the institution’s commitment to fostering community engagement, healthy recreation and collaborative values through sport, while further positioning Lagos as a growing hub for sailing and marine lifestyle activities.

The thrilling competition featured 20 boats across the Lightning, Mixed Monohull and Hobie categories, attracting sailing enthusiasts and spectators to one of Lagos’ premier recreational sporting events. Participants displayed remarkable skill, coordination and resilience in a race that celebrated not only competition, but also camaraderie and shared passion within the sailing community.

Speaking on behalf of the FSDH team, Executive Director of FSDH Merchant Bank, Kubi Momoh, described the event as a reflection of the shared values between sailing and the banking institution, particularly teamwork, discipline, coordination and collective success.

According to her, the bank remains proud to support initiatives that encourage excellence, unity and community engagement through sport.

“As a bank, we admire the energy and the intensity of the game and one of the things that joins our business with the sailing sport is that we work as a team across the different businesses we run,” Momoh stated.

“With sailing, you also work as a team together to make sure you get safely and on time to the finish line. We are delighted to support the Lagos Yacht Club today for this race,” she added.

The event further underscored the growing appeal of sailing as a lifestyle and

recreational sport in Lagos, while strengthening relationships within the maritime and sporting community through healthy competition, networking and shared experiences.