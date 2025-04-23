NGX Group Commemorates Legacy of Retired Directors, Calls for Collaboration

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) celebrated the extraordinary contributions of its retired directors, whose visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of Nigeria’s capital market.

The ceremony, held after a successful 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, brought together a distinguished gathering of regulatory leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic community.

In his opening remarks, Group Chairman of NGX Group, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga paid tribute to their enduring impact: “Tonight, we honor the remarkable men and women whose leadership, dedication, and foresight have left an indelible mark on our Exchange and Nigeria’s financial markets. Their legacies remain ingrained in our DNA and will continue to inspire our path forward.”

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama acknowledged their transformative role. “These distinguished leaders laid the groundwork for today’s dynamic, transparent, and globally competitive capital market. Their governance standards and bold decisions remain benchmarks for excellence.”

His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, praised their national impact adding, “As a custodian of tradition and progress, I celebrate these trailblazers whose wisdom and commitment have driven Nigeria’s economic advancement and inspired future generations.”

Former President of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede reflected on their legacy. “Capital markets are the backbone of thriving economies. The progress we see today stems directly from these directors’ vision, integrity, and leadership, which established enduring governance standards.”

Closing the event, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, Temi Popoola added that: “Tonight, we honor not only the architects of our past but also the partners shaping our future. To our retired directors, your legacies ignite the aspirations of tomorrow’s leaders. Together, we will continue building a market that embodies Nigeria’s innovation, resilience, and strength.”