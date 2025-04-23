New Army Spokesperson, Anele, Assumes Duty

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The newly appointed spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Onyinyechi Anele, has officially assumed duty after a handover ceremony at the Army headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the first female spokesperson of the service applauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, for finding her worthy of the appointment, while assuring him and the entire leadership of the Nigerian Army of her resolve and determination to justify the confidence reposed in her by remaining absolutely loyal, committed, focused, and result-oriented.

According to her, “I stand before you today with a deep sense of honour, humility, and gratitude to Almighty God as I assume office as the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army. It is a moment I do not take lightly, not only because of the enormous responsibilities that come with this office but also because of the expectations and, most importantly, the historic significance of my appointment.

“Firstly, to be entrusted with this strategic role as the Nigerian Army spokesperson, being the first female officer in the history of the Nigerian Army and indeed the Armed Forces of Nigeria, is a great honour. Therefore, I owe this opportunity to the visionary leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede.”

Speaking to the staff of the directorate of Army Public Relations and the media, Colonel Anele said: “I thank you for your enduring commitment. Your collective efforts have kept the directorate effective and respected. Therefore, I count on your continued support and cooperation as we work together to further enhance the directorate’s capacity and relevance.

“To our friends in the media, particularly our defence correspondents, you are our partners in progress. I commend your professionalism in reporting military activities and encourage you to sustain the tempo. However, let us continue to uphold truth, fairness, and responsibility in our engagements for the good of our great country, Nigeria.”

While appreciating all Nigerians for their trust and support of the Nigerian Army in its efforts to dismantle terror networks and other emerging security threats, the new spokesperson urged the public to continue to support the Nigerian Army’s tireless efforts to safeguard the nation’s peace, unity, and sovereignty.

She pledged to lead the directorate with transparency, professionalism, respect, and proactiveness, adding that the directorate under her leadership would continue to tell the Nigerian Army’s story, not just through words, but through actions that reflect honour, sacrifice, responsibility, and service to the nation.