Crisis in PDP Deepens as Party’s Zonal Committee Sacks Bayelsa, Edo Executives

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The crisis within the South-south wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might have deepened as the Zonal Working Committee of the party, yesterday, approved the appointment of Caretaker Committees to oversee the affairs of the Party in Bayelsa and Edo States for a period of three months.

The decision, effective yesterday, was made known at the end of a Zonal Working Committee meeting presided over by Chief Dan Orbih, national vice-chairman of the party.

The decision to set up Caretaker Committees for both states followed the dissolution of the State Working Committee of Bayelsa State and the Caretaker Committee in Edo State on account of what the PDP zonal working committee described as various acts of gross misconduct by the dissolved executives.

It said the various acts of gross misconduct were in clear breach of the Party’s Constitution, citing for instance, the poor handling of internal crises rocking the party in both states.

For Edo, the ZWC said it took into cognizance the poor performance and woeful outing by the party in the state at the last governorship election.

A statement by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Etim Isong, said the Zonal Working Committee took the decisions in the best interest of the party after a careful review of the activities of the party in both states.

He said the review of the party’s activities was in line with the Constitution of the party as amended in 2017, particularly Articles 10(1),(f),(g),(k), and (4) as well as Articles 26(2),(a), 27(2)(a&b), 58(1),(a),(c),(i),(j), and 59(1)(f)

“The Zonal Working Committee hopes that this bold move will strengthen the party’s (PDP) foundation and ensure effective leadership in both Bayelsa and Edo States, respectively,” the statement stated.