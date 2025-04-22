Pope Francis Dies at 88: Tinubu, Trump, Putin, Macron, King Charles Pay Tributes

•Vatican reveals Catholic head died from stroke, heart failure

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh, Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna





World leaders, yesterday, paid tributes to Pope Francis, leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away, ending the reign of the revered 88-year-old religious leader, after suffering a prolonged bout of double pneumonia this year.

However, the death of Pope Francis, who is estimated to have as many as 35 million members in Nigeria and 1.4 billion globally, came as a shock after he had been driven around St. Peter’s Square in an open-air popemobile to greet cheering crowds the previous day on Easter Sunday.

Announcing Pope’s death, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, said: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7:35 this morning (Monday), The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of God, One and Triune.’’

Late last night, the Vatican revealed in a statement that Pope Francis died of a stroke and subsequent heart failure, noting that the pontiff had requested to be buried in a simple, unadorned tomb.

His cause of death was confirmed through an Electrocardiogram (ECG) test, the Vatican said.

The pope confirmed in his will that he wished to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome’s Esquilino neighbourhood, breaking with longstanding Vatican tradition.

He would pray at the basilica before and after trips overseas, and last visited on 12 April, the Guardian UK reported.

The text of his will specified that Francis wanted to be buried “in the ground, without particular decoration” but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

Popes are usually buried with much fanfare in the grottoes beneath St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, but Francis – loved by many Catholics for his humility – simplified rites for papal funerals last year.

In the text of his will that was published by the Vatican, the late pope said, “The cost of preparing the burial will be covered by a sum provided by a benefactor, which I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

“I have given the necessary instructions regarding this to Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Basilica.”

His body was transferred into a coffin in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta on Monday night. The coffin will be taken to St Peter’s basilica on Wednesday morning to allow the public to pay their respects. No date has been fixed for the pope’s funeral.

Francis, who was the Bishop of Rome, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor, Benedict XVI resigned, and had experienced a string of health worries in recent years, spending 38 days in hospital in February and March this year. However, he recovered enough to leave the hospital recently.

Doctors had prescribed two months of rest when the pope left hospital last month, but he appeared on a number of occasions and met Britain’s King Charles in April and had a brief meeting on Sunday with visiting US Vice President, JD Vance.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the Argentine cleric’s election as pope on March 13, 2013, surprised many Church watchers who had seen him as an outsider.

He sought to project simplicity into the grand role and never took possession of the ornate papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace used by his predecessors, saying he preferred to live in a community setting for his “psychological health,” a Reuters report stated.

He initiated changes within the Vatican, emphasising transparency, accountability and financial reform, and appointed more women to senior posts in its hierarchy.

However, Francis was also viewed as a ‘haphazard’ leader, often blindsiding Vatican officials with his off-the-cuff comments.

He struggled to get a grip on the Church’s crisis over sexual abuse by clerics and he inherited a Church torn by infighting in the Vatican bureaucracy, and was elected with a clear mandate to restore order.

But as his papacy progressed, he faced criticisms from conservatives, who accused him of trashing cherished traditions. He also drew the ire of progressives, who felt he should have done much more to reshape the 2,000-year-old Church.

While he battled with internal dissent, Francis became a global superstar, drawing huge crowds on his many foreign travels as he tirelessly promoted interfaith dialogue and peace, taking the side of the marginalised, such as migrants.

Francis appointed nearly 80 per cent of the cardinal electors who will choose the next pope, increasing the possibility that his successor will continue his progressive policies, despite the strong pushback from traditionalists.

A conclave to elect a new pope normally takes place between 15 and 20 days after the death of a pontiff. Some 135 cardinals are eligible to take part in the highly secretive ballot which can stretch out over days. At present, there is no clear frontrunner to succeed Francis.

Born in 1936, Francis was the first pope from South America. His papacy was marked by his championing of those escaping war and hunger, as well as those in poverty, earning him the moniker the “People’s Pope”.

In 2016, he washed the feet of refugees from different religions at an asylum centre outside Rome in a “gesture of humility and service”. He also made his views known on a wide range of issues, from climate change to wealth inequality and the role of women in the Catholic Church.

His controversial acceptance of the LGBTQ community was unprecedented – beginning with an unexpected remark to reporters on a flight back from Brazil about gay clergy.

“If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge them?” he said at the time.

In April 2024, he appeared to reiterate the Vatican’s staunch opposition to gender reassignment, surrogacy, abortion and euthanasia, by signing the text “Dignitas Infinita” (Infinite Dignity).

As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had part of one lung removed. In 2022, he hinted he might step down if his health deteriorated after he was pictured using a wheelchair due to mobility issues caused by a flare-up of sciatica – a nerve condition that causes leg pain.

Meanwhile, world leaders continued to pay tribute to the pope yesterday, praising his humility as well as his efforts to reform the worldwide church and offered condolences to Catholic faithful globally.

Tinubu: He Was Humble Servant of God

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide to mourn the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, praying to God to grant His beloved servant eternal rest.

He described the Pope as a humble servant of God, epitome of peace, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions.

In a statement he personally signed, the Pope’s passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

The president further stated that in mourning the late Pontiff, humanity should also celebrate his legacy by honouring him “not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person.”

“Today, with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions. His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

“His Holiness served the Church and the Master of the Church until the end. In 2013, he stepped onto the global stage with a message of mercy, urging us to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten.

“He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that our common home—this Earth—is a gift we must protect for future generations.

“He was an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity. In a time of division, he built bridges between faiths and the rich and the poor,” Tinubu wrote.

According to the Nigerian leader, Pope Francis was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions.

“His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant. Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world. He charted a path of renewal for all humanity through his words and deeds.

“In my 2025 Easter Message, I joined the Christian faithful in thanksgiving for the convalescing Pontiff. I was happy to watch his appearance to deliver the traditional Easter Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Alas, the Lord called him home a day after, making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change. May the good Lord, whom he served with all his might, receive him into His eternal bosom,” the president added.

As the world mourns the late Pontiff, on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, Tinubu extended condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and the Christian faithful. “May God Almighty grant His beloved servant eternal rest,” he stressed.

Trump: US Flags Will Fly at Half-mast

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Pope Francis in a post on Truth Social as news of the pontiff’s death emerged, although the late Catholic head previously condemned the US president’s stance on immigration during his first term in office in 2016.

“Rest in Peace, Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” he wrote on his social media platform. Later, Trump confirmed in a separate post that flags would be flown at half-mast in honor.

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment,” the president wrote in part. He added that his order extended to U.S. embassies worldwide.

Trump made an official visit to the Vatican in May 2017, a year after he attacked Pope Francis for condemning his immigration policies. At the time, Pope Francis declared that “a person who thinks only about building walls […] and not of building bridges, is not Christian.”

Putin: He Promoted Orthodox, Catholic Harmony

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, paid tribute, with the Kremlin sharing his statement.

Putin said: “Pope Francis enjoyed great international authority as a faithful servant of Christian teaching, a wise religious and statesman, and a consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice.

“Throughout his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive interaction between Russia and the Holy See.

“I had the opportunity to communicate with this outstanding person on many occasions, and I will forever preserve the brightest memories of him.”

Putin also sent a message to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell offering his condolences.

King Charles: Pope Francis Touched Many Lives

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King hailed Pope Francis for touching “the lives of so many”. The King and Queen met the pontiff earlier this month, during a visit to Italy.

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis. Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others,” the monarch stated.

Giorgia Meloni: I Enjoyed His Friendship

One of the first to pay tribute was the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who said she was deeply saddened by his death.

She wrote: “I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering.”

Discussing his Via Crucis meditations, she said, “He asked the world, once again, for the courage to change direction, to follow a path that ‘does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, protects’.”

She went on: “We will walk in this direction, to seek the path of peace, pursue the common good and build a more just and equitable society. His teaching and his legacy will not be lost.

“We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord.”

Biden: One of Most Consequential Leaders

Former US leader Joe Biden posted a photo of him previously meeting the pope, calling him “unlike any who came before him.”

He said he would be remembered “as one of the most consequential leaders of our time,” adding: “and I am better for having known him.

“For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths.

“He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church.

“He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love.”

Keir Starmer: He Wanted Fairer World

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the pope’s death, writing on X: “His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church.”

In a longer statement, he said he joined millions around the world grieving Pope Francis’s death, going on to praise his leadership in “complex and challenging” times, saying it was “courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.

“Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost the faith-fuelled hope of a better world.

“That hope was at the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity. With his death, we are reminded once more of his call to care for one another across different faiths, backgrounds, nations and beliefs,” Starmer stated.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Francis Gave Hope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X: “He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians.

“We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!”

Modi: He Was Beacon of Compassion

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said he was “deeply pained” by his loss and offered his “heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” he wrote.

Macron: He Sided with Most Vulnerable

French President, Emmanuel Macron, wrote: “Throughout, his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and that he did this with a lot of humility. In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile.”

Olaf Scholz: Church Has Lost an Advocate

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X: “With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lose an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and warm-hearted person.

“I greatly appreciated his clear view of the challenges we face. My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide.”

Ruto: It’s Big Loss to Catholic Faithful

The Kenyan President mourned the late Pope Francis, praising his strong ethical and moral convictions.

“This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity. His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background,” he stated.

Jonathan: Late Pontiff Stood for Vulnerable

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has extended his condolences to the Catholic faithful in Nigeria and Christians around the world on the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis who died on Monday.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan described the late Catholic Pontiff as an advocate of peace and justice, and defender of the vulnerable. He further noted that his demise a day after offering the Easter sermon spoke of his exceptional dedication to faith and service.

The former president stated: “I offer my deepest condolences to the Nigerian Catholic Church and the Christian community around the world on the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, who was the head of the Catholic Church.

“Pope Francis was a religious leader whose impact transcended the pulpit to many other spheres of humanity. He was an advocate for peace, justice and equality around the world.

“Pope Francis’ death, a day after offering Easter sermon, speaks of his dedication to service and commitment to faith and service. Even in his struggling moments he stayed true to his faith and commitment to his purpose of preaching peace and justice and love across the world.

“As we reflect on the vacuum created by his departure, may his life of faith, dedication and service to God continue to inspire us all.”

Buhari: Poor, Migrants Have Lost a Friend

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari also joined Christians across the globe in mourning the demise of the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

In a reaction to the news of the pontiff’s demise on Monday, the former president said Christians in Nigeria and all over the world would miss the exemplary leadership of the church by a pope who served the poor and the weak, and cared much about migrants and refugees.

According to Buhari: “He was a Pope who strove to build a beneficial, complementary relationship between the followers of the world’s two greatest religions-Islam and Christianity.

“Just hours before his demise, he made a call for an end to the war in Gaza. I hope Israel and Hamas will heed this call as a final respect to the Pope who had the distinction of bringing climate change to the Vatican and recognising the Palestinian State.”

The ex-president wished for a new leader of the Catholic Church who would build on the inspiring legacies of Pope Francis.

Atiku, Mbah, Soludo, Obi, Obaseki, Omokri, Catholic Bishops, CAN Mourn

Governors of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Peter Obi, ex-Governor Godwin Obaseki, Catholic Bishops and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the North, yesterday joined the rest of the world to mourn Pope Francis.

Mbah described the late Pontiff as a man full of humanity, a reformer, and humble leader.

In a statement, he personally signed on Monday, the governor also described the Pope’s demise as a heavy loss, not only to the Catholic Church, but equally to the entire world.

“His Holiness, Pope Francis, was full of humanity and lived as an epitome of meekness. A highly spiritual Pontiff, he chose a modest life over the glamour and privileges intrinsic in the papacy.

“The first Jesuit Pope championed a number of liberal reforms, including the review of the Vatican constitution that accorded the lay Catholic and women a foothold on the central administration of the Mother Church

“Importantly, His Holiness will be remembered for the promotion of global peace, one of his most outstanding legacies being the ‘Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,’ which he co-signed with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, on February 4, 2019.

“Therefore, I am of the strong belief that a peaceful resolution of the raging conflicts around the world will stand as the greatest monument in honour of the Holy Father.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Enugu State, l join the over 1.4 billion members of the Catholic Church across the world to mourn His Holiness and pray for the peaceful repose of his kind soul,” he stated.

Anambra State Governor, Professor Soludo, expressed sadness at the passing of the Pope.

In his condolence message signed on his behalf by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo extended his solemn condolences to the Catholic Church in Anambra State, Nigeria, the Vatican, and the global Christian community.

He said: “The loss of Pope Francis, a globally respected icon of faith, humility, and compassion, has indeed grieved the hearts of Catholics and all humanity as his lifelong dedication to championing the cause of the poor, fostering interfaith unity, and advocating for peace and justice has left the world a better place.

“Pope Francis was a shepherd whose legacy transcended borders. His teachings on love, mercy, and solidarity touched base with the people of Anambra, inspiring the government to build a society rooted in dignity and hope.

“Indeed, the Holy Father’s passing on Easter Monday, a day symbolising Christ’s triumph over death, is deeply instructive and a reflection on the enduring power of resurrection and hope,” Soludo said

Soludo assured that he stands in solidarity with the global Catholic community during this period of mourning, and the celebration of a life extraordinarily lived in service to God and humanity.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, also expressed sorrow at the passing of Pope Francis, describing the late pontiff as “a moral compass in a troubled world.”

In his tribute, Obi reflected on the profound impact of Pope Francis’ life and leadership on the global community, particularly in championing peace, justice, and human dignity.

“I received with profound sorrow the news of the passing of the Holy Father, Pope Francis. His death marks the end of another era in the spiritual and moral leadership of the Catholic Church and the wider world,” Obi wrote.

Recalling his personal encounters with the Pope, Obi noted that he had the honour of meeting Pope Francis on three separate occasions. He praised the late pontiff’s unwavering commitment to the core virtues of faith, hope, and compassion, and his tireless efforts to bridge divides and foster global solidarity.

“Pope Francis led with humility, spoke with wisdom, and acted with moral courage. He constantly strove to draw humanity closer to the ideals of peace, justice, and love,” Obi said.

“As a member of the Scholas Occurrentes Foundation, a global initiative for youth and education established by Pope Francis, Obi highlighted the Pope’s strong belief in the transformative power of education, dialogue, and youth empowerment in shaping a better future.

“His deep concern for the poor, his steadfast advocacy for moral leadership, and his defence of human dignity earned him the admiration of people across all faiths and nations,” he added.

Atiku, while expressing shock over the death of the Pope, described him as a shepherd for the most vulnerable who worked for a better and united world.

‘‘It is with a heart heavy with sorrow that I extend my deepest condolences to the Holy See, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and across the world, and the entire Christian faithful on the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

According to the former vice president, late Pope Francis ‘’was a trailblazer who “dared to walk where no one has gone.”

‘’Pope Francis was a Pontiff who walked among the people, whose voice echoed the cries of the poor and whose hands reached toward those cast aside by the world. His papacy was a bridge of compassion in a time of division, a balm of grace in a wounded world.

‘’That his soul should be called home on a sacred day of Christians is a solemn and divine punctuation — one that reminds us that even as the earthly journey ends, a new and glorious dawn awaits those who have lived for others,” Atiku stressed.

In his comments on the passing of the Pope, Obaseki said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the revered head of the Catholic Church, His Holiness, describing him as a great shepherd of the weak and downtrodden, a beacon of hope, a voice for the voiceless, and a tireless advocate for peace, compassion, and human dignity.

“Throughout his distinguished papacy, he spoke courageously for the poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed, always reminding us that true leadership lies in service to others.

“An advocate of love and social justice, he walked the path of peace in a world so often divided by conflict, and his unshakable faith in the power of dialogue and reconciliation made him a defining moral compass for our time.

“He will be remembered for his forthrightness, devotion, legacy of love, humility and hope and a relentless commitment to global peace. He will be sorely missed,” he wrote.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has also expressed sadness over the death of Pope Francis, the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church.

While reacting to the death of Pope Francis, the Bishops described him as a tireless advocate for the marginalised and vulnerable.

A statement by the Head of Media Unit at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) in Abuja, Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh said: “This brings an end to a pontificate which commenced on March 13, 2013, when he was elected to succeed Pope Benedict XVI, who had resigned on February 28, 2013. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as he was born, chose Francis as his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

“The reign of Pope Francis is characterised by his tireless advocacy for the marginalised and vulnerable, emphasizing the importance of serving the poor and promoting social justice”.

Commenting on the life and times of Pope Francis, CSN said that the late octogenarian implemented significant reforms within the Church, including changes to the liturgical books and the establishment of new departments in the Vatican Office.

In the area Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue, CSN said Pope Francis fostered greater understanding and cooperation between different Christian denominations and faith communities, promoting a culture of dialogue and mutual respect.

“Additionally, Pope Francis’ encyclical “Laudato Si’” highlighted the urgent need for environmental protection and sustainable living, sparking global discussions on climate change and care for creation.

“Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis was revered for his humility, compassion, and commitment to serving others. His legacy will continue to inspire millions around the world,” it said.

According to CSN, the Pope’s funeral will follow the updated liturgical book for papal funeral rites, which he approved in April 2024.

The simplified and solemn ceremony will reflect his desire for a more austere and faith-focused celebration.

“Archbishop Ugorji urges all Catholics and people of goodwill to pray for the happy repose of Pope Francis and for the Catholic Church at this period. May God grant Pope Francis eternal rest in His Kingdom. Amen,” .

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) joined the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis.

In a statement, Chairman of the Northern Association, Rev. Yakubu Pam, described the late religious leader as “a spiritual father and global voice of conscience whose life embodied humility, service, and tireless advocacy for peace and justice.”

He said the Pope’s “transition during the sacred Easter season is profoundly symbolic, calling us all to embrace the message of hope, sacrifice, and resurrection.” Pam said, Easter is a season of renewal—a call to rise above pain and darkness into a new dawn.

“Pope Francis lived out this calling through his relentless pursuit of compassion for the poor, dialogue among nations, and reconciliation among peoples. His passing during this season invites us as a nation to pause and reflect on our moral direction and the need for national rebirth,” the statement said.

Pam also lamented that at this critical time, Plateau, Benue, Borno, and several other states have continued to endure the devastating effects of insecurity, violence, and terrorism.

“Let the memory and legacy of Pope Francis inspire us to reject indifference and apathy. Let us rise together—Christians, Muslims, and people of all faiths and backgrounds—to heal our land and restore the dignity of every Nigerian citizen,” the statement said.

An author, Reno Omokri, in his contribution, expressed his condolences to the Catholic Church and community, stressing that the late spiritual leader of the church was a friend of the poor—a most commendable trait in his view.

He wrote: “But this is also a teachable moment. Please learn a lesson from his death. The man has not been dead up to 24 hours, and already, the discussion has shifted from his death to his successor.

“In fact, the names of favourites are now trending. Campaigning is ongoing as we speak. The Catholic Church is moving on. But the Bergoglio family in Argentina cannot move on. His sister, Maria Elena Bergoglio, is inconsolable. While Cardinals of the Catholic Church are jostling to replace her brother, she has been under the care of a physician for fear of the worst.

“If that is the case with someone as prominent as the Catholic Pontiff, why do you think your case will be different? If you die at 12 noon, by 12.01 pm, your boss and office will shift focus from mourning to replacing you. Work goes on. Life goes on.”

What Happens When a Pope Dies?

The death of Pope Francis who was TIME’s 2013 Person of the Year, has kickstarted a leadership transition period at the Vatican known as the interregnum, during which there is no Pope in power (referred to as sede vacante, or the “vacant seat”).

After the Pope dies, the Vatican’s traditional nine days of mourning called the novendiales begin.

The election of a new Pope begins between 15 to 20 days after the death. The camerlengo, a cardinal in the Catholic Church, is in charge of organizing the election in a process known as the conclave, which was recently dramatised in the Oscar-nominated film Conclave.

The actual election, however, is preceded by general congregations that are called both to discuss the growing challenges facing the Catholic Church. The general congregations must be attended by all cardinals who “are not legitimately impeded,” according to the Apostolic Constitution, Time wrote.