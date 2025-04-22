Amid Safety Struggles, 451 Nigerians Killed in Electricity-linked Accidents in 48 Months

.757 accidents, 351 injuries recorded

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

There are rising concerns over the annual casualty figures in the power sector as the number of Nigerians killed in electricity-related accidents in the industry has risen to 451 in the 48 months, spanning 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Data sourced from various reports from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in the last four years, showed that in 2021, 115 fatalities, involving operators and third parties were recorded; in 2022 the figure was 109; in 2023 it rose to 115 again, while in 2024, 112 Nigerians were killed in accidents related to electricity.

Accidents in Nigeria’s power sector remain a pressing and persistent challenge, with both human lives and infrastructure regularly at risk. The number of annual fatalities has recently become very concerning.

Aside from the widespread practice of illegal electrical connections, often carried out without proper safety measures or technical expertise, vandalism also plays a significant role, with destructive acts against power infrastructure accounting for a sizable portion of the incidents.

This, combined with the use of substandard materials, Nigeria’s aging power grid, much of which has been in service for over four decades, create a volatile environment prone to frequent failures and safety hazards.

Besides, the NERC reports disclosed that there were 176 accidents in 2021 and 173 accidents in 2022. However, in 2023, the NERC data pieced together by THISDAY indicated that 180 accidents happened, while in 2024, the total number of accidents rose significantly to 228, raising the number of accidents within the 48 months under consideration to 757.

Further checks by THISDAY showed that in 2021, 61 injuries were recorded; with 93 injuries in 2022; while in 2023 there were 102 injuries as well as 95 in 2024, to hit 351.

In all, the information from NERC showed that the accidents were majorly caused by wire snaps, illegal or unauthorised access, vandalism, unsafe acts or conditions and falls from heights.

But the power sector regulator stressed that pursuant to section 34(1)(e) of the Electricity Act, 2023 which mandates the Commission to “ensure the provision of safe and reliable electricity to consumers,” the commission continues to monitor the health and safety performance of the industry.

It added that licensees are mandated to submit monthly Health and Safety reports to the commission in accordance with the requirements of their licence, noting that despite the intermittent default in submission of reports, it will continue to enforce 100 per cent reporting compliance by licensees as contained in the terms and conditions of their respective licences, and apply sanctions where applicable.

According to NERC, as observed previously, Discos continue to account for the majority of the safety challenges experienced in Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), cumulatively, accounting for between 92.98 per cent of casualties recorded to 100 per cent in each of the quarters.

In some cases, NERC stated that aside from the Generation Companies (Gencos) which occasionally record accidents, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have also recorded damage to property/infrastructure due to explosions, fire outbreaks or acts of vandalism.

“The commission has initiated investigations into all reported accidents and will enforce appropriate actions where necessary. Furthermore, the commission continues to closely monitor the implementation of licensees’ accident reduction strategy for the NESI.

“The commission also organises various programmes such as the Health and Safety Manager’s Meeting, aimed at improving the health and safety performance of the NESI.

“The biannual Health and Safety Manager’s Meetings organised by the commission with compliance and regulatory officers of licensees are aimed at discussing the reporting obligations of licensees as well as health and safety matters.

“During the meetings, licensees’ scorecards on compliance with health and safety standards, forum office decisions, and key performance indicators are discussed while highlighting areas of improvement. The commission shall continue to ensure that all licensees comply with the subsisting performance standards in the NESI,” NERC stated.

In addition, the commission stated that it oversees settlement processes between licensees and families of accident victims in the sector, to ensure transparency of the settlement process and to help the victim’s family secure fair compensation for losses suffered.

For instance, in 2024/Q3, the commission said it oversaw the successful conclusion of three compensation negotiations between licensees and families of victims of accidents.