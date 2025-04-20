PDP Gov Eno Confirms Support for APC’s Tinubu; Delta, Rivers, Enugu Weigh Options

Olawale Olaleye

In a major realignment of political forces ahead of the 2027 general election, at least three to four governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are set to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and support the second term push of President Bola Tinubu.



This is in response to political rumblings in many northern states, which are threatening withdrawal of support for the incumbent President’s re-elections. Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State last Friday, at a public event, confirmed support for President Tinubu saying in his state, there’s no more party politics as they are all in a “unity party” of PDP and APC.



However, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, are weighing options of support for Tinubu’s second term whilst not changing or decamping from the opposition PDP.



With Governor Eno’s open support for Tinubu’s reelection, THISDAY gathered that the entire machinery of the PDP in the state will be deployed for APC’s victory and also to facilitate the return of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio to the upper chamber as president in 2027.



The planned defection or realignment of more PDP governors, it was learnt, has brightened APC and Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 general election, especially with threats in the North to withdraw support.

Tinubu won 62 per cent of his votes in the 19 northern states in the 2023 presidential election.

Investigation revealed that the defection talks with many PDP governors have reached advanced stages.

However, certain conditions are said to be attached to the proposed deals to make the deals a win-win for the negotiating parties.



THISDAY gathered that President Tinubu had also met with some APC senators as a prelude to the governors’ defections and informed them of the development.

A competent source privy to the negotiations told THISDAY that Governor Eno agreed to join the APC because he also feared his re-election might be truncated and wanted to secure it ahead of 2027.

It was also gathered that Akpabio is coordinating talks for his defection.



Uno was also said to be determined to use his defection to get the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), off the back of his benefactor and predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, who is currently under the watch of the agency.

To also prepare the minds of his colleague-governors in the PDP, Eno was alleged to have refused to host PDP governors in his state.



To reciprocate Eno’s endorsement of Tinubu, the Senate President, Akpabio, pledged to support the governor for a second term.

Akpabio, represented by the Chairperson of the National Assembly Service Commission, Saviour Enyiekere, gave the endorsement in his Goodwill message at a public lecture organised by the Faculty of Social Science, University of Uyo, on Tuesday.



Akpabio’s representative said: “Sir, for doing that (endorsing Tinubu), I am a member of the All Progressives Congress. I am speaking for the elders and to tell you we are also going to support you for a second term.”

“We will support you in whatever aspiration you have. Yesterday, you broke a record by being the first opposition governor to declare support for a second term bid of President Tinubu,” he added.



Akpabio had in January 2024, at a meeting of the APC leaders in Uyo, the state capital, said it was abnormal for him as Senate president not to have the APC produce the governor of his state in 2027.

Governor Oborevwori, it was learnt, is also weighing options on whether to remain in the PDP and back Tinubu’s reelection or quit the opposition party.



He is said to be waiting for the other party to sign its part of the deal for him to make a commitment.

The suspended governor Fubara is also weighing the options on whether to back Tinubu whilst retaining his membership of the PDP or defect to the APC.

THISDAY also gathered that Fubara’s initial plan to defect to the APC was frustrated by the political crisis that engulfed his state.



His plans to join the APC were believed to have been stalled largely due to President Tinubu’s displeasure with his handling of the political crisis in his state and partly by his estranged benefactor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s effective grip on the APC structure in the state.



For the embattled governor, the decision to join the ruling APC was to secure his mandate against the subterranean moves by his political opponents to remove him from office or deny him a second term ticket.

He was said to have rejected the PDP governors’ resolution to challenge the state of emergency declared in his state in court due to his plan to reconcile with his political enemies and possibly defect to the APC.



Though the PDP governors moved ahead with the court action, he was said to have told his colleagues pointblank that he would not be a party to any move that could jeopardise his four years mandate.

THISDAY gathered that it was not a mere coincidence that the three governors were absent at the recent meeting of the PDP governors held in Ibadan, Oyo State.



Delta and Akwa Ibom states’ governors sent their deputies to the meeting since they had begun a gradual withdrawal from the PDP, while Fubara did not send any representative.

On his part, Governor Mbah, who is known to be a friend of the Presidency, is also weighing the options ahead of 2027.

The governor, a committed member of the PDP, is considering joining the APC to support Tinubu’s reelection and secure his second term or remaining in the PDP and work for Tinubu’s victory.



The pro-Tinubu PDP governors were said to be behind the decision of the PDP governors not to support any coalition with other parties to sack the president in 2027.

THISDAY also learnt that the planned defections have raised concerns in the PDP as the stakeholders and leaders of the party are considering the grave implications for a party that is trying to rebuild itself.

They were of the view that if this happened, the opposition party might be badly affected in the 2027 national elections, as this could deal a deadly blow to them and signal a walkover for President Tinubu.



Following this development, PDP stalwarts held the view that the party leadership must meet as soon as possible to weigh the options before them, particularly on how to stop the three governors from leaving the party.

However, those who believe that the deal has not been totally sealed hinged their position on the fact that the governors are aware that should the coalition sail through and a viable candidate from the South-south emerges, then they would have struck a bad deal, since the zone is believed to dislike the APC and might vote against it.



But with the in-fighting in the PDP over the proposed coalition to wrest power from Tinubu and the APC, pundits are not certain if the majority of the PDP leaders understood the full weight of the situation at hand.

The PDP leaders’ handling of the development would define the future of the party to a large extent.



Meanwhile, as a precursor to Tinubu’s bid to get the north to back him in 2027, THISDAY further learnt of a meeting this weekend in London between the president and a major opposition figure from Kano State.

The meeting, said to have been put together by Akpabio, also involves an influential monarch from the state.

The meeting aims to tackle the North’s perceived opposition to the president.

A second meeting involving a former president, who is expected to be in London, is being packaged as part of President Tinubu’s efforts to secure the support of the north.



Tinubu and APC leaders believe that in spite of some of the reservations about the former president, he still holds the ace in the north, and could determine the choice of majority of the voters in the 2027 general election.

The two proposed meetings, it was learnt, are essentially about the reelection of the president in 2027 and his current position in the north, which a majority of APC leaders believe is not looking good and could mar his chances at the 2027 poll if not addressed in time.