Rotary District Benin 9141 Nominates Percy Okojie As District Governor Designate

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Rotary International District 9141 has nominated Rotarian Percy Okojie as the District Governor Designate for the 2027 – 2028 Rotarian year.

Okojie, who is from Rotary Club of Benin, Ekenhuan Icons nomination was announced by Rtn. Chinedu Ikegwuani, Governor of Rotary District 9141, comprising clubs in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

The Nominating Committee for in their decision named Rotarian Okojie of the Rotary Club of Benin Ekenhuan Icons as their choice.

In a statement yesterday, the committees disclosed that on March 22nd, 2025 passed their resolution to the Governor, Rotary District 9141 who in turn communicated to clubs and Rotarians in the District in case of any challenges or objections to his candidacy within the mandatory period of 14 days.

The letter read: “My dear fellow Rotarians, On March 22, 2025, the Nominating Committee for the District Governor 2027 – 2028 passed to me their decision naming Rotarian Percy Okojie of the Rotary Club of Benin Ekenhuan Icons as their choice of which I communicated to clubs and Rotarians of our District two weeks ago.

“In accordance with Article 14.020.6 of the Rotary International bye-law, we gave a 14-day window to any Club(s) who may have any challenges on the choice of the selected candidate, to turn in such objections.

“We have received ‘No Challenge’ at the end of the given period. I have the honour and duty to declare today, Rotarian Percy Okojie, as the District Governor Nominee Designate, who will serve as District Governor for 2027-2028.

“Let me officially congratulate Rotarian Percy Okojie on behalf of all Rotarians of our District on his emergence as a future leader, and once again, thank the nominating committee for a successful selection process. Let us continue to be magical in impacting the world positively.”

Until his nomination, Rtn Okojie was the Ebojieta of Ohordua Kingdom in Esan South East LGA of Edo State.

He joined the Rotary Club of Benin as a member in 2008 and served in various committees as Director Service Projects, Rotary Foundation Chair, Director, Membership Development, Learning Facilitator, among others.

Okojie was also President Rotary Club of Benin in 2014/15 and was Assistant Governor Rotary District 9141 in 2017/18 where he distinguished himself as one of the best Assistants to the District Governor, which made him to be appointed aide to Rotary International President when he visited Nigeria.