Anambra APC Guber Primary: Ozigbo Drags Ukachukwu to Court, Insists Election was Flawed

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

One of the aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Awka, challenging the legitimacy of the APC governorship primary conducted on April 5, 2025, in the state.

The suit, which names the APC, Nicholas Ukachukwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants, seeks to nullify Ukachukwu’s nomination and compel the party to recognise Ozigbo as the rightful candidate.

According to the court document made available to journalists yesterday, the suit was filed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

It would be recalled that in the primary conducted at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, on April 5, Ukachukwu emerged as the candidate of the APC, scoring 1,455 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ozigbo, who scored 67 votes, Johnbosco Onunkwo scored 26 votes, and Edozie Madu scored eight votes, while invalid votes were 26.

Filed through his legal team led by Umeh Kalu, SAN, and B.C. Igwilo, SAN, the suit includes supporting documentation from the party’s constitution, internal communications, and delegate registers.

Ozigbo’s legal action comes amid turmoil within the Anambra APC, which has seen a wave of resignations of members from LGAs and ward chairmen, ward executives, and several defections in the aftermath of the disputed primary.

The originating summons asked the court to determine whether the APC violated its rules by allowing Ukachukwu’s candidacy.

In an accompanying personal statement titled, ‘For a future worth fighting for’, Ozigbo criticised the April 5 primary, describing it as a “well-scripted illusion.”

He said, “When institutions falter, it is the duty of conscience to rise. I have taken that stand—not for self, but for truth, for justice, and for Ndi Anambra.

“On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, I took a consequential step in fighting for truth and justice. I filed a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of the deeply flawed process that purportedly produced Mr. Nicholas Ukachukwu as the flagbearer of our great party, the APC, for the November 2025 Anambra governorship election.

“Let us be clear: the April 5, 2025 exercise was not a primary election—it was a well-scripted illusion.

“A contrived delegate list filled with names unfamiliar to even the most seasoned party leaders were used for the guber primary. Real APC members were locked out while chaos reigned.

“No accreditation, no order; just thugs, violence, and a herd of hired hands masquerading as delegates.”

He further alleged that Ukachukwu failed to meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the APC constitution.

He also slammed Ukachukwu for his nonchalance over the crisis that has engulfed the party’s state chapter following the primary.

“The crux of the matter is that Mr. Ukachukwu did not qualify to run under the APC in the first place. He failed to meet the minimum threshold for eligibility. And yet, the party machinery was twisted to serve his ambition.

“Now, Ukachukwu parades himself, declaring the theatre of deceit that April 5 represents as ‘free and fair.’ It is an insult to the intelligence of our people and a stain on the integrity of our party.

“While he fiddles like Emperor Nero, APC in Anambra is burning. The house is on fire; mass resignations, lawsuits, broken trust, and the so-called candidate dances, oblivious to the smoke and embers.

“To be clear, I am not desperate for power. I am not asking for favours. I seek only what is just, and what is right,” he added.

Ozigbo concluded his statement with a broader reflection on the need for democratic accountability and integrity in party processes, adding, “Our aim is not to fracture the party but to fortify it; to restore its integrity, renew its credibility, and secure its future as a vehicle for true democratic leadership.

“Let history record that when a corrupt process attempted to masquerade as legitimacy, we did not stay silent. We stood up. We spoke out. We acted for justice, for our children, and for the future we all deserve.”