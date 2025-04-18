NGF Warns Violence Will Negatively Affect Plateau’s Agriculture, Tourism Potential

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has warned that the spate of violence in Plateau State would negatively affect its agriculture and tourism potential.

Chairman of NGF and governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commended the security agencies for their interventions to prevent further escalation of the killings in Plateau State.

AbdulRazaq made the assertions when he led a delegation of the forum to commiserate with the government and people of Plateau State over the recent violence in the state.

He appealed for peace in the state.

The NGF delegation was received by Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

In reaction to the mounting killings, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday, acknowledged that although there was a notable increase in the tempo of attacks, it did not diminish the military’s efforts in combating the scourge.

Musa charged members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to forge ahead, remain focused and committed always in the fight against terrorism and other emerging security threats.

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, commended northern traditional rulers for their courage and timely condemnation of the security situation in the region.

Similarly, a prominent politician from Kwara State, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, condemned the renewed wave of violence in Plateau, Benue and Ondo states, describing the persistent killings as a tragic reflection of Nigeria’s failing security architecture.

In a statement in Ilorin, signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq warned of the negative consequences of the violence on the economy of Plateau State.

He stated, “We urge that we resolve our differences through dialogue, fair negotiations, mutual respect, and perspective taking. Sustainable development can be a mirage in an atmosphere of tension and violence. Plateau is full of potentials especially in agriculture and tourism.

“But these potentials could be affected negatively if we allow violence or threats of it to define how people see our communities.”

While commiserating with the families of the victims, the Kwara State governor also commended the interventions of the security agencies, which prevented further escalations.

The statement quoted the NGF chairman as saying during the visit, “On behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the people of our states, I bring you sincere words of condolences on the unfortunate events in which many of our compatriots have lost their lives.

“We call on leaders and influencers across all communities and sectors in Plateau to join His Excellency in the task of uniting the people and restoring sustainable peace. Leaders, including youth leaders, should come together to speak strongly against violence of any kind.

“We commend His Excellency, the governor for his leadership at this critical moment. Our visit is to express our solidarity with His Excellency and the government and good people of Plateau State.

“We pray to God Almighty to repose the souls of the victims and restore peace to our communities.”

On his part, Obi said he could not agree more with the northern traditional rulers over their statement that enough was enough in the killings in Plateau and Benue communities.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023, in a statement, urged the traditional rulers to work closely with the security agencies with a view to bringing to immediate end the unnecessary killings in the two states.

He stated, “I would like to sincerely thank the northern traditional rulers for their courageous and timely emergency declaration of the security situation in the region. I cannot agree more with them that enough is enough regarding the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing our nation.

‘’Their collective voice, as reported, underscores the urgent need for decisive action to protect lives and restore peace in our communities.”

Obi said the call of the northern traditional rulers should serve as a warning that, indeed, enough was enough.

He said, “I urge governments at all levels to work closely with these royal fathers who are closest to the people at the grassroots. Their commitment to addressing these challenges and offering counsel to regional governors reflects true leadership and a deep concern for the well-being of their communities.

‘’The stance of the northern traditional rulers serves as a clarion call to all stakeholders. We must unite, irrespective of political affiliations, to implement lasting solutions that address the root causes of our nation’s challenges.

“Let us work together to build a Nigeria where every citizen feels safe, valued, and empowered.”

Olawepo-Hashim, in his own statement, questioned the continued bloodshed across the country and called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s approach to security.

“How many more innocent lives must be lost before real and lasting solutions are implemented? When will this bloodletting stop?” Olawepo-Hashim queried.

He accused the federal government of failing to exercise full control over the country’s security situation, while simultaneously resisting calls for the devolution of critical security responsibilities to states and local governments.

According to him, the centralised nature of Nigeria’s security structure has become overstretched and ineffective in responding swiftly to threats at the grassroots.

Olawepo-Hashim also identified poor cooperation with neighbouring countries as a major contributor to the current insecurity, citing the free inflow of arms and bandits across the country’s borders as a lingering threat.

“Bandits and terrorists now operate with calculated ease, simply relocating from areas of intensified federal military presence to regions with low or delayed security attention,” he said.

He decried the pattern of violence shifting from North-east, to North-west, and now North-central.

Describing the trend as an “adaptive insurgency,” Olawepo-Hashim stressed that the country must adopt a decentralised and intelligence driven security strategy that included full collaboration with sub-national governments and regional partners.

“The people deserve peace, and the time to act is now,” he concluded.

A statement by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the CDS spoke, when he joined members of the armed forces to break the Christian fast in Abuja yesterday.

Musa stated that the task ahead was daunting, but called on all personnel to work together as a team for more success stories in all the theatres of operation across the country.

The CDS also asserted that President Bola Tinubu had continued to support the military by providing the necessary resources and equipment to prosecute the fight against enemies of the state.

The event, the military spokesperson said, was the initiative of the CDS for both Christian and Muslim personnel to dine together to encourage unity of purpose and a shared concept of togetherness in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

Musa also stressed the need to sustain the initiative, as it would encourage tolerance and comradeship.

He emphasised the significance of the spiritual, health and physical benefits of fasting. According to him, fasting helps to instil discipline, endurance and closeness to God, which are essential for military regimentation. Musa appreciated the troops for their sacrifice and dedication to duty, despite the difficult challenges.