Tinubu: We Won’t Surrender to Terrorists, Bandits, We’ll Rout Them, Free Our People

* Insecurity threatening Nigeria’s democratic gains, kidnapping of children national tragedy, Akpabio warns

* Troops overrun terrorists’ most fortified enclave in Mandara mountains, rescue 360, repel Lakurawa attack in Sokoto, foil multiple kidnappings, rescue victims in major 48‑hour security sweep across Plateau, Kaduna

* Gov Idris directs immediate review of state’s security architecture

*Ndume hails rescue of 360 Borno abductees, Karimi optimistic plot to destabilise Nigeria will fail

* NAF launches aerial surveillance to rescue Oriire School Pupils, Teachers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Olawale Ajimotokan, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration is determined to defeat terrorists and bandits, and secure the release of all persons held captive across the country.

Tinubu gave the assurance yesterday during the National Inter-Denominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

The president, whose message was delivered by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, also assured citizens of efforts to ease the economic burden on the country.

He emphasised that the safety of Nigerians was a top priority of the federal government, describing recent attacks and abductions as painful reminders that more work remains to be done.

He also explained that the safe return of all persons in captivity was a national priority, stating that security agencies and relevant institutions are being supported with the necessary resources to protect lives, secure communities, and preserve Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“The government of Nigeria shall never succumb to terror, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation,” Tinubu declared.

The SGF affirmed the president’s unwavering commitment to his constitutional responsibilities, saying he is ready to “double his efforts” to ensure that the socio-economic difficulties currently confronting Nigerians are substantially reduced through the delivery of sustainable democratic dividends.

Acknowledging the hardship facing many households, Akume said the government was fully aware of the economic strain, insecurity, kidnappings, and displacement affecting several communities across the country.

“Government is sensitive to all these pains, shares in these pains and has heard your cries,” he said, adding that Tinubu is leading efforts to address the challenges with compassion and a strong sense of responsibility.

He congratulated Nigerians on 27 uninterrupted years of democratic rule since 1999 and described the milestone as a testament to the resilience, commitment and sacrifices of citizens who fought for the restoration of democracy.

He also paid tribute to pro-democracy activists and patriots of the June 12 struggle, saying many endured persecution, injury, and even death in the quest to secure democratic governance for the country.

With the 2027 general election inching closer, the SGF appealed to young Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used as tools of thuggery, political violence, misinformation campaigns, ethnic abuse or religious intolerance.

He urged Nigerians to eschew violence, hate campaigns, and divisive rhetoric, warning that democracy must never be reduced to a battleground.

“Do not rent out your conscience for money, drugs, political patronage or online applause. Your future is worth more than any politician’s temporary convenience,” Akume said.

He also tasked religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, the media and families to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and responsible conduct as the country moved towards another election cycle.

Akume reiterated the country’s commitment to democratic ethos, interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence with the international community, insisting that despite prevailing challenges, the country’s democratic institutions remain strong and resilient.

He applauded members of the armed forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in safeguarding the country and sustaining democratic rule.

The SGF urged Nigerians to honour the sacrifices of June 12 heroes by working towards a nation where elections were peaceful, leaders accountable, communities secure, and every citizen could live with dignity.

The Democracy Day Service, which had the theme, “God of hope, actualise our dreams,” was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs, Didi Walson-Jack.

Akpabio: Insecurity Threatening Democratic Gains, Kids Kidnapping National Tragedy

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, warned that rising insecurity across the country posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic gains, urging citizens to work with security agencies to defeat terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crimes.

Speaking at the inter-denominational church service held to mark the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, Akpabio said communities continued to face attacks while farmers, travellers, and ordinary citizens lived under the shadow of fear and uncertainty.

He described the abduction of innocent citizens, particularly children, as a tragedy that had deeply wounded the country’s conscience.

Akpabio stressed that government remained committed to securing the release of all those held captive and restoring peace across the country.

He said, “The government remains steadfast in its determination to secure the freedom of those in captivity, defeat the forces of terror and criminality, and restore peace to our communities.

“We shall continue to act, continue to pray, and continue to persevere until our children are safely returned and our nation is secure.”

The senate president stressed that the fight against insecurity could not be left to government alone, calling on Nigerians to remain vigilant and support security agencies with useful information.

He stated, “The struggle against terrorism, kidnapping, and violent criminality requires the vigilance, cooperation and moral resolve of all Nigerians.

“Let communities remain vigilant. Let citizens cooperate with our security agencies. Let families refuse to shield criminals. And let us continue to lift this nation before God.”

Akpabio disclosed that the plight of kidnapped children resonated strongly with him because of his personal experience during the Nigerian Civil War, when he and his sister were separated from their mother for several days amid hostilities in Ikot Ekpene.

Recalling the traumatic episode, he said the experience gave him a glimpse of the anguish suffered by parents whose children were held in captivity.

“That is why my heart breaks for every child in captivity and every parent who lies awake through the long hours of the night, not knowing whether a son or daughter is safe, hungry, frightened or even alive,” he said.

The senate president attributed the country’s democratic stability, partly, to prayers and divine intervention.

He paid tribute to religious leaders and the Church for their role during the country’s struggle for democratic governance, recalling that Nigeria Prays Movement helped sustain hope during the years of political uncertainty.

According to him, democracy’s legitimacy rests not only on periodic elections but also on its ability to improve the lives of ordinary citizens through accountable and people-centred governance.

Akpabio acknowledged the economic hardship being experienced by many Nigerians, stating that President Bola Tinubu has directed that this year’s Democracy Day celebration be observed in a low-key manner in recognition of the challenges facing citizens.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient with ongoing reforms, expressing optimism that the sacrifices being made would ultimately yield positive outcomes.

Addressing young Nigerians, the senate president called for greater participation in the democratic process. He urged young people not to abandon the political space, but to engage actively in shaping the country’s future.

Akpabio stated, “We hear you. Your concerns are real. Your aspirations are legitimate. Your desire for a better nation is justified.

“Nigeria does not need your withdrawal. She needs your participation, your ideas, your creativity, your courage, your enterprise and your faith in the possibility of national renewal.”

Akpabio also cautioned against divisive politics, insisting that Nigeria’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths.

He urged political leaders and citizens alike to promote national unity and work towards a common destiny, saying no part of the country can prosper in isolation from the others.

Celebrating 27 years of uninterrupted democratic governance, Akpabio called for continued prayers for Tinubu, National Assembly, the judiciary, the armed forces, and other public institutions.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges and achieve greater democratic progress.

Troops Overrun Terrorists’ Most Fortified Enclave in Mandara Mountains, Rescue 360

Troops of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), overran one of the most heavily fortified terrorists’ enclaves in the Mandara Mountains area of southern Borno State and rescued 360 abductees in one of the most significant hostage recovery operations conducted in the North-east theatre in recent times.

The successful operation was carried out by OPHK Special Forces and troops of Sector 1, who penetrated a Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) stronghold deep within the mountainous terrain and secured the release of scores of men, women and children held captive under harsh conditions after being abducted from several communities, particularly within the Ngoshe axis.

In a statement, Acting Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant-Colonel Haruna Sani, said the operation was the culmination of weeks of painstaking intelligence preparation, covert reconnaissance and detailed operational planning.

Sani said the successful rescue highlighted the growing operational reach, intelligence dominance, and tactical superiority of OPHK in denying terrorists freedom of action and protecting vulnerable populations across the theatre.

He said the operation was launched following the receipt of credible and corroborated intelligence from multiple sources identifying the precise location of the hostages and exposing an extensive insurgent support network sustaining the enclave. He stressed that this prompted OPHK intelligence elements to commence an extensive target development process involving the integration of Human Intelligence (HUMINT), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations conducted through unmanned aerial systems and long-range reconnaissance patrols.

Sani stated, “Through sustained intelligence gathering and analysis, commanders developed a comprehensive understanding of the terrain, insurgent dispositions, defensive arrangements, movement patterns and the condition of the abductees.

“This intelligence-driven approach enabled the force to accurately map the objective area, identify vulnerabilities within the terrorist network and significantly reduce risks to the hostages during the rescue mission.

“A major breakthrough was subsequently achieved through the successful penetration of the terrorist network by carefully cultivated intelligence assets operating under the supervision of OPHK military intelligence personnel.

“These assets provided timely and actionable intelligence on the exact locations of the abductees, the disposition of insurgent commanders, internal security arrangements and planned relocation routes.”

Sani added, “At the same time, carefully coordinated information and psychological operations created uncertainty and mistrust within the insurgents’ ranks, weakening their cohesion and disrupting command and control structures.

“The resulting intelligence advantage provided OPHK with situational awareness and enabled commanders to shape the operational environment well before the commencement of the assault phase.

“The operation achieved complete tactical surprise, overwhelming the terrorists before they could mount an organised response.

“Faced with the speed, precision and overwhelming combat power of the advancing troops, several insurgents abandoned their positions and fled into the surrounding mountainous terrain, while others surrendered.”

Sani stated that the hostages were swiftly secured, medically screened, and evacuated from the objective area.

He stated, “Regrettably, two infants succumbed to exhaustion caused by the extremely challenging mountainous terrain and the hardships endured during their prolonged captivity.

“The remaining rescued abductees were successfully evacuated to safe locations for medical treatment and humanitarian support, marking a major operational success and a significant setback for the terrorist group.”

Troops Repel Lakurawa Attack in Sokoto, Rescue Kidnapped Farmers

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma foiled an attack by Lakurawa terrorists in Magonho community of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The operation was carried out to flush out terrorists’ enclaves in the area, according to a credible security source, who spoke to newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that one civilian sustained gunshot injury during the encounter. He added that the prompt intervention of the troops prevented what could have been a larger casualty and destruction of property in the border community.

“The vigilance and quick response of troops saved lives and properties,” the source stated, stating that the military have intensified active measures to secure the area.

The source urged residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely information.

In a related development, troops of 8 Division, Nigerian Army, based in Sokoto also foiled a bandits’ attack at the Forward Operating Base in Tidibale village, Isa Local Government Area, which targeted farmers.

A security source revealed that two farmers, who had been kidnapped during the attack, were rescued by the soldiers. The victims were immediately taken to the General Hospital in Isa for medical attention and were said to be responding to treatment.

The source attributed the success of both operations to the professionalism and courage of the troops on ground. He said the swift response of the soldiers averted what could have been a tragic outcome for the affected communities.

According to him, the terrorists suffered heavy losses during the encounters.

Though the exact number of casualties on the enemy side could not be confirmed, as operations were still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The source said military authorities reassured residents of Tangaza and Isa that proactive measures had been put in place to prevent further incursions by Lakurawa and other criminal elements operating along the Nigeria-Niger border.

Mohammed Orders Inquiry into Darazo Killings, Directs Security Reinforcement

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, visited Lanzai community, in Darazo Local Government Area, to commiserate with victims of a recent communal clash between Lanzai and Dosho communities.

Mohammed described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable. He said lives were lost and property destroyed in a conflict involving people from the same ethnic and religious background.

Seven lives were lost to a farmer-herder clash in Lanzai Dosho villages, Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Police said there was a violent clash between the locals, which resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

A statement by the spokesperson of Bauchi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Habib, on Thursday, stated that the incident occurred on Monday, June 4, about 09:20am.

He explained that the command received a distress report that suspected “Fulani men attacked farmers who were applying local fertiliser on their farm at the outskirts of Lanzai, Lanzai Community, Darazo LGA.”

Mohammed, yesterday, announced the constitution of an Administrative Committee of Inquiry to investigate the causes of the crisis and identify those responsible for the violence.

He warned residents against taking laws into their hands, and stressed that anyone found culpable would be brought to justice.

The governor also directed security agencies to maintain a strong presence in the affected communities while the government worked towards restoring lasting peace.

He announced the donation of relief materials to victims and called on traditional rulers, family heads and community leaders to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking during the visit, Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani Aliyu-Omolori, said the clash could have been prevented through stronger cooperation between security agencies and community stakeholders.

Aliyu-Omolori disclosed that security operatives had restored calm to the area and would sustain deployments until normalcy was fully restored.

Emir of Darazo cautioned residents against taking the law into their hands, while the District Head of Lanzai gave an account of the incident and appealed for lasting peace among the affected communities.

Idris Directs Immediate Review of State’s Security Architecture

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, directed an immediate review of the state’s security architecture following renewed attacks by armed bandits on communities.

The directive was issued at the weekend during an emergency security meeting held at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, to assess the situation and strengthen response measures.

In a statement by his special adviser on communication and strategy, Abdullahi Zuru, Idris said the emergency session was convened to evaluate recent attacks and fashion out stronger strategies to curb the menace

The statement said all heads of security agencies in the state, including the Brigade Commander, Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Service, and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, attended the closed-door meeting.

Addressing participants before the meeting went into a closed session, Idris expressed deep concern over the resurgence of notorious bandit groups, particularly the Lakurawa faction, in Wasagu Chiefdom and parts of Argungu Emirate.

He described the situation as unacceptable and demanding urgent action from all stakeholders.

“We must introduce new strategies to protect the lives and property of our people, regardless of cost implications,” the governor declared.

The statement signalled the administration’s readiness to commit more resources and adopt tougher measures to combat banditry across the state.

While deliberations were ongoing at Government House, a high-powered government delegation led by the deputy governor, Senator Umar Tafida, was dispatched to Wasagu Chiefdom, the epicentre of the latest attacks. The delegation was mandated to assess damage and reassure affected communities of government support.

Members of the delegation included Speaker of Kebbi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Salisu Dangoje; Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mikailu Sami Gomo III; and some commissioners and Chairmen of boards and commissions. Their presence was aimed at demonstrating government’s solidarity with the people.

At the palace of Chief of Wasagu, Alhaji Mukhtar Musa Muhammad, the deputy governor conveyed Idris’ sympathy message to victims and community leaders. He assured them that the state government remained committed to ending the banditry menace and restoring lasting peace to the area.

The delegation also engaged community leaders and residents to strengthen local participation and intelligence gathering in security efforts. They took stock of the extent of damage caused by the attacks with a view to providing relief.

Ndume Hails Rescue of 360 Borno Abductees, Seeks More Funding for Military

Senator Ali Ndume commended the military and other security agencies for the successful rescue of 360 abducted persons in Borno State.

Ndume said the operation demonstrated that the country’s security forces could decisively defeat insurgents if adequately funded, equipped, and motivated.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the senator for Borno South described the release of the victims after nearly 100 days in captivity as a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and kidnapping in the North-east.

Ndume, whose senatorial district was directly affected by the mass abduction, said the rescue followed sustained and coordinated efforts by the army, air force, and other security agencies.

He said, “It is a very happy day for me and my people. I had received information earlier that the victims had been secured and would soon be released.

“We thank God that it happened. The victims are now safe, have been profiled and reunited with their people.”

The lawmaker disclosed that the rescued victims had been relocated to Gwoza, where humanitarian support and rehabilitation efforts were ongoing, while government authorities were also rebuilding one of the communities devastated by terrorist attacks.

While declining to reveal operational details behind the rescue mission, Ndume insisted that the success was the result of painstaking intelligence gathering and strategic coordination among security agencies.

He dismissed suggestions that ransom might have been paid to secure the release of the victims. He maintained that the operation was executed solely through military efforts.

Ndume stated, “To the best of my knowledge, no ransom was paid. This was a carefully planned operation involving the military, intelligence agencies, the police and other security institutions. They deserve commendation for what they achieved.”

However, Ndume warned that insecurity remained a serious threat in Borno and across the country. He said several other abductees, including more than 40 children from communities in his senatorial district, were still being held by terrorists.

He disclosed that a number of travellers abducted along major highways in Borno also remained in captivity, while recent attacks by insurgents continued to claim lives in parts of the state.

The senator stated that the resurgence of attacks in the North-east should not be viewed as a regional problem, warning that kidnapping and violent criminality are increasingly spreading to other parts of Nigeria.

Ndume called on the federal government to intensify support for the armed forces. He said the military possessed the capacity to defeat insurgents, if provided with the necessary resources.

The lawmaker also expressed concern over what he described as persistent criticism of military spending by some commentators. He stated that many critics did not fully appreciate the difficult conditions under which security personnel operated.



Karimi: Plot to Destabilise Nigeria by Insurgents, Bandits Will Fail

The senator for Kogi West Senatorial district, Sunday Karimi, disclosed that the efforts to destabilise the country, and unsettle democracy by insurgents and bandits will fail.

Karimi explained that he was confident that the upsurge in insurgency and banditry across the country was nothing but a passing phase in Nigeria’s evolution.

Karimi made the comments at the weekend while receiving his constituents from the seven local government areas in Kogi West, who felicitated with him on the occasion of his third year in office.

The senator said what Nigeria was experiencing was “orchestrated and targeted embarrassment to unsettle the administration of President Bola Tinubu and distract it from its set objectives”.

He stated that local miscreants and their foreign collaborators were desperate to bring the administration to its knees.

Four Suspects Arrested over Abduction of Adelabu’s Sister, Two Sons, Says Oyo CP

Oyo State Police Command said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction of the younger sister of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Mrs. Busayo John-Paul, and her twin sons.

The police command urged residents to remain vigilant and report fleeing members of the kidnapping syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abimbola Olugbenga, who made the disclosure, led a team of police officers and journalists to the kidnappers’ hideout located at Araromi Quarters, Ayegun North, in Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.

The visit followed a successful intelligence-led rescue operation that secured the release of Mrs. Adelabu-John Paul and her twin sons, who were abducted in the early hours of June 3, in Ibadan.

During the inspection of the hideout and subsequent press briefing at the command headquarters in Eleyele, Olugbenga said investigation and security operations linked to the incident were still ongoing. He assured residents that every member of the criminal syndicate would be tracked down and brought to justice.

The police commissioner said the rescue operation was carried out through a coordinated effort involving operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), Oyo State Police Command, and other tactical units of the Nigeria Police.

He said the victims were abducted about 7:30am on June 3 while their mother was taking her children to school along Elewura Street, off Ring Road, Ibadan.

Following the report of the incident, the police commissioner said the command immediately launched an intelligence-driven manhunt on the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, leading to the deployment of specialised tactical and intelligence teams.

The operation led to the arrest of Wale Abolalewa, popularly known as “Oloro,” who was already on the command’s watch-list. His arrest, according to the police boss, provided a major breakthrough that exposed the wider kidnapping network.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of Dare Oyedele, alias “Solution,” identified as another key member of the gang.

Olugbenga said police investigation revealed that the kidnappers had monitored the family’s activities for weeks before the abduction and, allegedly, conducted surveillance on the family’s daily movements, vehicles, lifestyle, and the schools attended by the children.

Investigators also uncovered evidence suggesting attempts to recruit an insider connected to the household as part of the plot.

The police commissioner disclosed that intelligence gathered from the suspects and digital evidence eventually led the operatives to the gang’s hideout at Araromi Quarters, Ayegun North.

He said operatives stormed the location on June 6 about 7:30pm in a carefully coordinated rescue mission.

Olugbenga stated, “Upon sighting the operatives, one of the gang members identified as Kelechi, who was serving as a lookout for the gang, opened fire on the police team.

“Our operatives responded professionally and successfully neutralised him and another unidentified member of the syndicate.”

The police boss stated that following the operation, the victims were rescued unhurt and safely reunited with their family.

He announced the arrest of two additional suspects identified as Semiu Ishola, 39, and Adeyemi Ayobami, 35, who allegedly facilitated the use of the hideout and supported the activities of the gang.

Items recovered from the suspects included three pump-action rifles, 14 live cartridges, an unregistered ash-coloured Toyota Corolla, allegedly, used during the abduction, criminal charms, a battle axe, a hammer, substances suspected to be hard drugs, and two face masks.

Olugbenga disclosed that some members of the gang escaped during the operation, with intelligence suggesting that they might have sustained gunshot injuries while fleeing.

He appealed to residents, healthcare workers, private hospitals, traditional bone setters, and other medical practitioners to promptly report anyone presenting suspicious gunshot wounds or unusual medical cases to the nearest police station or security agency.

He stated, “We urge members of the public to be vigilant and security conscious. Residents should report suspicious persons, strange movements, and unusual activities within their communities.

“Information from the public remains critical to crime prevention and successful law enforcement operations.”

NAF Launches Aerial Surveillance to Rescue Oriire School Students and Teachers

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) intensified efforts to secure the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State by deploying aerial surveillance platforms to support ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

The surveillance missions were aimed at enhancing intelligence gathering, improving situational awareness, and strengthening the coordination of security efforts to ensure the safe return of the victims.

The development came amid growing concern over the welfare of the abducted pupils and teachers and underscored the determination of security agencies and Oyo State Government to secure their prompt and safe rescue.

In a statement, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the service had continued to provide aerial surveillance support for efforts aimed at rescuing teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

The revelation emerged during a visit to the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, by a representative of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Suleh, on June 5.

Makinde disclosed that NAF promptly deployed an aerial surveillance platform after the abduction was reported, providing critical intelligence in support of search-and-rescue operations.

He stated that intelligence generated from the surveillance missions had continued to assist security agencies in monitoring developments and coordinating efforts towards the safe release of the victims.

The governor appealed to residents to remain patient and supportive. He assured that all necessary resources were being deployed to ensure a successful outcome.

Makinde also commended the Chief of the Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force for their swift response and sustained support, stating that the air force made the surveillance platform available while Oyo State’s newly acquired aerial assets were still being assembled at the NAF Base in Lagos.

He explained that the state acquired the platforms following consultation with NAF to ensure access to maintenance support, engineering expertise, and pilot training.

The governor said the assets would significantly enhance security operations across Oyo State and neighbouring states once they became fully operational.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Suleh conveyed the solidarity of the Nigerian Air Force with the government and people of Oyo State and reaffirmed the service’s commitment to supporting ongoing efforts to secure the safe return of the abducted victims.

He also commended Oyo State Government for its continued support for NAF projects and infrastructure development within the state.

Military Has Taken over Policing Duties, Says Former Commissioner of Police, Alobi

Former Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lawrence Alobi, expressed concern over the increasing involvement of the military in internal security operations.

Alobi warned that the armed forces had effectively assumed policing duties that traditionally fell within the mandate of the Nigeria Police.

He said the development underscored the growing challenges confronting the police in maintaining law and order across the country.

He stressed that strengthening the capacity, manpower, and resources of the Nigeria Police was critical to restoring its primary role in internal security and reducing reliance on military intervention in civil matters.

Speaking in a telephone interview with THISDAY, the retired Commissioner of Police urged the government to reposition the Nigeria Police to enable it tackle the country’s worsening security challenges effectively.

He said, “The military that are supposed to concern themselves with external aggression are on the streets doing policing duties. The law says that the military should come to aid civil authority, which is the police, but the military has taken over police functions.

“They are now overwhelmed and we are in a fix. Unfortunately, the police don’t have the manpower and equipment to do the needful.”

Alobi attributed the decline in police effectiveness to poor remuneration and political interference, which he said had undermined professionalism within the force.

Troops Foil Multiple Kidnappings, Rescue Victims in Major 48‑Hour Security Sweep Across Plateau, Kaduna

In a string of coordinated operations spanning 48 hours, troops under Operation ENDURING PEACE thwarted several kidnapping attempts, rescued multiple victims, and launched intensive manhunts for fleeing criminal elements across Plateau and Kaduna states.

The military stated that the swift interventions reflected its unwavering commitment to safeguarding commuters and residents within the Joint Operations Area.

In a statement by Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, on June 5, troops of Sector 6 deployed in Sopp District, Riyom Local Government Area, responded to reports of suspected kidnappers who had blocked the Hawan Kibo–Rafin Sayin highway.

On arrival, the soldiers found an ash‑coloured Honda vehicle with registration number APP‑93CF abandoned in the middle of the road.

A search‑and‑rescue operation in the surrounding bushes led to the successful rescue of six passengers who had boarded the commercial vehicle from Lafiya, Nasarawa State, en route to Jos.

The driver of the vehicle remained missing, and troops intensified efforts to locate him.

In a separate operation the same day, troops of Sector 5 in Bokkos Local Government Area responded to a distress call from Faggem Village. Their rapid deployment forced kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into nearby forested terrain.

Soldiers rescued a pastor and his wife, both of whom sustained injuries during the attack. They were evacuated to a medical facility in Bokkos, while troops continued a manhunt for the fleeing suspects

The statement added that in the early hours of June 6, troops of Sector 7 deployed at Ungwan Gora in Sanga Local Government Area responded to reports of terrorists blocking the Rafi Tagwai–Angwan Dariya highway.

The attackers had abducted passengers travelling in a commercial vehicle before troops arrived.

Soldiers recovered eight empty 7.62mm special ammunition cases at the scene and immediately pursued the criminals into the adjoining forest.

The operation resulted in the rescue of two injured passengers, who were evacuated to a hospital in Fadan Karshi District. Efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining abducted occupants.