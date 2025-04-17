Mutfwang in State Broadcast, Says Fear Won’t Overrun Plateau

•Says state witnessing a systematic and premeditated campaign that seeks to instill terror and fear on communities

•FG urges media to stop giving oxygen to terrorists, but amplify armed force’s heroism

•Information space now battlefield, says CDS

•Badaru seeks media, military synergy

•NGF canvasses peace in Plateau violence

•No sane society will turn blind eye to these killings, Tambuwal notes

•Fear in Otukpo as herdsmen slay scores, death toll rises, Mark says attack not accidental

•Stop the blame game, SAN tells Tinubu, govs

•Gbenga-Hashim decries Plateau, Benue, Ondo killings, queries when bloodshed will stop

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, George Okoh in Makurdi, Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





In obvious response to the challenge thrown at him by President Bola Tinubu to look inward for solution to the new wave of violence in his state, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, in a statewide broadcast, yesterday, vowed that the state will never be overrun by fear.

The assertion came as the federal government urged both local and international media outlets to deny terrorists the oxygen of publicity by refusing to give prominence to their cowardly acts.

Instead, the federal government appealed to the media to amplify the heroism of the armed forces, the resilience of affected communities, and the progress being made in the pursuit of peace.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the appeal yesterday at the First Quarter Media Stakeholders Seminar 2025, organised by Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in Abuja.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said the seminar marked an important milestone in the collective effort to enhance media efficacy within the framework of the country’s defence objectives.

Musa stated that the information space was fast becoming as contested as the battlefield.

Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, sought synergy between the media and the military.

Abubakar said the seminar underscored the critical role the media played in shaping public perception, strengthening national security, and contributing to the overall success of military operations.

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said it was saddened by the renewed violence in Plateau State. NGF called for immediate cessation of violence of any kind against fellow human communities and the embrace of dialogue and peace.

At the same time, former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, while condemning the killings in Plateau State, said no sane society would turn a blind eye when innocent lives were being destroyed.

Amid the renewed killings in Plateau State, incessant attacks by suspected armed herdsmen led to the death of many residents and destruction of huge amount of property in Otobi-Akpa community, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, causing some residents to flee their domains.

The death toll from Tuesday evening’s attack on Otobi community rose to 11.

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, a native of Benue State, declared that the attacks in parts of the state could not be ordinary or accidental, but an organised and premeditated act.

Equally reacting to the deadly attacks, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, called on Tinubu and the state governors to stop apportioning blame over the worsening killings of innocent Nigerians across the country and take responsibility.

In the broadcast last night, following persistent attacks on communities in his state, which had claimed over 100 lives, Mutfwang banned night grazing of cattle and also restricted movement of motorcycles.

The governor said the measures were taken to restore calm and strengthen vigilance.

He stated “I speak to you today not only as your governor, but as a fellow son of Plateau who shares in your anguish and feels the weight of the pain inflicted upon our people.

“We are once again confronted by sorrow as heart-wrenching attacks have taken the lives of innocent citizens in our communities.

“Let us be clear: this is not random violence. This is not an isolated conflict between farmers and herders. What we are witnessing is a systematic and premeditated campaign; one that seeks to displace, destabilise, and instil terror and fear on our people and communities.

“The tragic echoes of Dogo Na Hawa, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, and the Christmas Eve massacres in Bokkos remain vivid. The cycle continues, but it must not endure. Enough is enough.

“As your governor, I stand resolved, Plateau shall not be overrun by fear, nor shall we accept this culture of bloodshed as the new normal.

“My administration is intensifying efforts to protect our people and enforce the rule of law across all local governments.

“But let me reassure you that my government is alive to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, and we are rising to the occasion more determined than ever.”

Mutfwang spoke on measures to ensure security and vigilance in communities across the state.

He said, “We are also activating community-based response systems. I urge traditional leaders and youth associations to reactivate local vigilante groups and organise night patrols in coordination with the security agencies. We must protect our communities while upholding the rule of law.

“Let us rise above fear and bitterness and unite to reclaim our land and dignity. Let us protect what is ours – not through violence, but through courage, wisdom, and love for one another.”

The governor expressed gratitude to persons and organisations that had supported the state in its trying times.

Mutfwang stated, “To our development partners, national and international, we thank you for your continued support. Your solidarity is a source of strength in these trying times.

“Let me also appreciate all Nigerians home and in diaspora and our friends across the globe for your prayers, support and encouragement. We are truly grateful.

“To the killers and their sponsors, know this: your evil shall not go unpunished. You may run, but you will not hide. Plateau will definitely continue its rise. Nothing will stop it. Plateau will prevail. Plateau will not fall. Plateau will stand tall. Plateau will continue to flourish, to the Glory of God.”

Mutfwang declared further, “To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, I hereby announce that night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited, also transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7:00pm. The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7:00pm to 6:00am across the state until further notice.”

The governor said he had convened an emergency State Security Council meeting and had been in active consultation with federal security leadership, including the president, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector General of Police, and National Security Adviser.

He stated, “I’m grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his concern and support, and for instructing security agencies to take decisive steps to apprehend the perpetrators of these attacks.

“Security deployments are being reinforced, and Operation Rainbow is being restructured to support community stabilisation efforts. Additionally, all hospitals in the region have been directed to provide free medical treatment to victims, and relief supplies are already being dispatched to affected communities.”

FG to Media: Stop Giving Oxygen to Terrorists, Amplify Armed Forces’ Heroism

Represented by Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who was Special Guest of Honour, stressed that what the media must not amplify, in the spirit of unity and national cohesion, was negative and incendiary rhetoric trailing the recent violent killings by suspected herdsmen and other terrorists.

According to him, “Insecurity and terrorism are not uniquely Nigerian challenges; they are global threats that even the most advanced and sophisticated nations of the world continue to grapple with.

“From Europe to the Middle East, from North America to Africa, the reality of today’s world is that no country is entirely immune from the scourge of violent extremism and organised criminality. However, what truly makes the difference is how nations respond.”

Idris said the Tinubu administration was unrelenting in its commitment to overcoming the threats and ensuring the security of all Nigerians.

The minister stated that, as the watchdog of society, the press must strike a balance between the public’s right to know and the imperative to protect national interest, stating that the media are a worthy partner in Nigeria’s national security architecture.

He said, “In a battle where propaganda is as lethal as bullets, your consistent and coordinated dissemination of accurate information using a multimedia strategy has effectively countered the false narratives of terrorists.

“By keeping Nigerians informed of the progress of our troops, you have denied the enemies of our country the space to manipulate perception or control the information domain.

“This seminar, the brainchild of the Chief of Defence Staff, is a timely and noble initiative. It reflects his deep understanding of the critical role of communication in modern warfare, especially in an era where information can influence outcomes as much as firepower.

“Strengthening the partnership between the military and the media is essential not only for operational success but also for building public trust and fostering a national security-conscious citizenry.”

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said the seminar was a significant milestone in the collective effort to improve the effectiveness of media operations within the framework of Nigeria’s defence objectives.

Represented by Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, the CDS stated that the seminar was particularly important because the role of the media in modern warfare had evolved beyond the traditional scope of information dissemination.

He said, “The contemporary security landscape is characterised not only by conventional and asymmetric threats but also involves a battle of narratives amongst opposing forces. Accordingly, the information space is becoming as contested as the battlefield.

“This implies that how we communicate our mission, counter misinformation, and maintain public trust is crucial to the outcome of joint task force operations.

“This is because contemporary military operations do not take place in isolation, as every action of a joint task force is constantly subjected to public scrutiny. Implicitly, the way our operations are perceived by the local populace and international audiences determines their effectiveness.”

Musa stressed, “While media operations offer immense strategic benefits, they also present significant challenges, such as the rise of fake news, deepfake technologies, and adversarial information warfare through misinformation, which can spread faster than ever before.”

He maintained that commanders and media professionals must work together to ensure the right messages were conveyed at the right time to the right audience.

Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, also represented by his Special Assistant, Technical, Major General Ahmed Tinjani (Rtd), said the seminar underscored the critical role the media played in shaping public perception, strengthening national security, and contributing to the overall success of military operations.

He stated that in today’s complex security environment, where isolated threats continued to challenge national stability, the synergy between military operations and media engagement could not be overemphasised.

Abubakar said information was a powerful tool in modern warfare, and its effective management determined the success of joint task force operations across various theatres, to a large extent.

“The role of the media in amplifying the efforts of military operations, countering misinformation, and fostering public confidence is indispensable,” he added.

In his keynote address, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Isa-Onilu, represented by Williams Dogo, emphasised the role of the media in countering disinformation and psychological warfare.

Isa-Onilu stated that the proliferation of false narratives, manipulated footage, and unfounded reports, often propagated on social media, could undermine the integrity of military operations and sow seeds of distrust among citizens.

According to him, a proactive, coordinated, and strategic media response enabled commanders to pre-empt and neutralise the harmful effects of such narratives.

He said that was why strategic communication must be viewed not as an afterthought, but a critical element embedded in operational planning from the outset.

NGF Seeks Peace in New Plateau Violence

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said it was saddened the renew violence in Plateau State, which led to multiple deaths and injuries.

“We call for immediate cessation of violence of any kind against fellow members of the human community and embrace dialogue and peace,” NGF said.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the chairman of NGF, and Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said, “The NGF commiserates with the government and people of Plateau State and families of those affected.”

The forum called the unfolding development sad and unhelpful at a time Plateau was seeing a long stretch of harmony and peace borne out of concerted efforts of government, traditional rulers, and leaders of thoughts.

The statement said, “We call on community and religious leaders to rally behind His Excellency, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, to douse tension, reconcile minds, and build sustainable peace in Plateau.

“We call on everyone to understand that the souls already lost are not just numbers; they are the bread winners, hopes, and prides of many families.

“We call for immediate cessation of violence of any kind against fellow members of the human community.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of the victims and wish those injured speedy recovery, while everyone embraces dialogue and peace.”

Tambuwal: No Sane Society’ll Turn Blind Eye When Innocent Lives Are Being Killed

Former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, condemned the killings in the Plateau State, saying no sane society would look away when innocent lives were being taken.

In a statement, Tambuwal, who was Speaker of the House of Representatives, said, ‘’These senseless attacks are cruel, unjustified, and must never be tolerated.’’

He stated, ‘’I want to state unequivocally that no sane society should turn a blind eye when innocent lives are being taken and entire communities destroyed.

‘’I strongly condemn the recent wave of horrific killings and destruction across communities in Plateau State. These senseless attacks are cruel, unjustified, and must never be tolerated.

‘’My deepest condolences go to the grieving families and all those affected. I stand in solidarity with the people of Plateau during this painful time.

‘’The federal government must live up to its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property. I urge the security agencies to act swiftly and decisively. The perpetrators must be brought to justice.

‘’We cannot allow Nigeria to continue on this dangerous path of violence and impunity.’’

Fear in Otukpo as Herdsmen Kill Scores

Residents in and around Otobi-Akpa community, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, fled their domains following incessant attacks by suspected armed herdsmen, which had killed scores of residents and destroyed countless property.

Yesterday’s attack on the community was the deadliest in recent times. About 11 persons were killed, with several homes razed.

The development forced the management of some schools at the location to evacuate.

A school, FGC Otobi, began to evacuate staff members from the school premises amid growing fears for their safety.

Parents and students expressed concern over the situation, especially with the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) set to commence in May.

A parent, Mr David Oche, said he had come to take his son home for fear of Fulanis.

“It’s a terrible situation and we cannot go on like this. The government has failed to protect the people. My son is supposed to be writing his WAEC next month, but how do we send them back to school when the community is no longer safe?” Oche said.

Another parent, Mr Matthew Adaji, expressed frustration over the persistent attacks and the government’s silence.

Adaji stated, “We have been crying for help, yet these killings continue. Now, the school is evacuating staff. What happens to our children’s education?”

A student, who did not give name for security reasons, said, “Some of our teachers have left, and our parents don’t want us to go back to school. I have WAEC in a few weeks, and I don’t know if I’ll be able to write.”

The death toll from Tuesday evening’s attack on Otobi community rose to 11. This was disclosed by local authorities.

According to the member representing Otukpo-Akpa Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Kennedy Angbo, nine corpses were recovered Tuesday night, followed by one in a hard-to-reach area later that evening.

He said by dawn yesterday, other corpses were found, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

Following the killings, Benue State Deputy Governor, Samuel Ode, visited the community yesterday, where he offered condolences to the grieving families and reassured residents of the state government’s commitment to tackling the spate of violent attacks across the rural areas.

Ode also made some cash donations to take care of some immediate needs while the state emergency management agency was told to move in for needs assessment and provision of emergency response to those in need.

Mark: Attack Not Ordinary or Accidental

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, declared that deadly attacks in Benue State were neither ordinary nor accidental, but organised and premeditated acts.

Mark, while condemning attacks on communities, including Otobi-Akpa, Emichi in Otukpo Local Government Area, and Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, warned that the natives could no longer stand and watch their people killed for no just cause.

He said enough was enough, declaring that it is time the communities began to organise themselves into vigilante groups to halt further invasion by the murderers.

He tasked security operatives to rise up to the challenge of arresting the perpetrators and bringing them to justice forthwith.

The former senate president said, “The situation in parts of Benue State today cannot be said to be ordinary or accidental. It seems to me that it is an organised and premeditated action. We can no longer stand to watch our people killed needlessly for no just cause.

“In as much as our people should accommodate others in our communities, we must as a matter of necessity differentiate between legitimate residents and invaders.”

A statement by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser to Mark, urged the people to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives in the task of restoring peace and order in the troubled communities.

Stop Blame Game, SAN Tells Tinubu, Govs

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, called on President Bola Tinubu and governors to stop apportioning blame over the worsening killings of innocent Nigerians.

Akinseye-George, who is also President of the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS), said rather than blame each other, the two levels of leaders should collaborate to end the dastardly act devastating the entire country.

He spoke on Wednesday at the opening of a two-day Hybrid Sensitisation Meeting on the National Minimum Standards (NMS) for the Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act/ Laws (ACJA/ ACJL), holding in Abuja.

While observing that ACJA/ACJL had helped in improving the country’s justice system, especially with the adoption of the NMS in 2023, he lamented that the justice was still slow, while injustice was fast.

Akinseye-George stated, “When criminals go unpunished, people lose faith. And then, they take the law into their own hands. We see it now—everywhere. Banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and violence.

“Governors raise the alarm. Citizens cry out. Criminals strike boldly. Even a former military General, a Director-General of NYSC, was kidnapped. Who is safe?

“While the federal and state authorities pass the buck, blame themselves in circles, the killers roam free, colonise the forests and take over territories. How many more must die before action is taken?”

While recalling the killings in Uromi, Plateau, Borno, Zamfara and other locations, where he said a lot of lives had been lost with many families broken, he asked, “When will the Renewed Hope Agenda mean real safety on our roads, in our farms, and in our homes?”

Gbenga-Hashim Decries Plateau, Benue, Ondo Killings, Queries When It’ll All Stop

Prominent Kwara State politician, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, condemned the renewed wave of violence in Plateau, Benue and Ondo States, describing the persistent killings as a tragic reflection of Nigeria’s failing security architecture.

In a statement, Olawepo-Hashim questioned the continued bloodshed across the country and called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s approach to security.

He stated, “How many more innocent lives must be lost before real and lasting solutions are implemented? When will this bloodletting stop?”

He accused the federal government of failing to exercise full control over the country’s security situation, while simultaneously resisting calls for the devolution of critical security responsibilities to states and local governments.

According to him, the centralised nature of Nigeria’s security structure has become overstretched and ineffective in responding swiftly to threats at the grassroots.

Olawepo-Hashim also identified poor cooperation with neighbouring countries as a major contributor to the current insecurity, citing the free inflow of arms and bandits across the country’s borders as a lingering threat.

“Bandits and terrorists now operate with calculated ease, simply relocating from areas of intensified federal military presence to regions with low or delayed security attention,” he said.

He observed a pattern of violence shifting from the North-east, to the North-west, and now to the North-central.

Describing the trend as an “adaptive insurgency,” Olawepo-Hashim stressed that the country must adopt a decentralised and intelligence driven security strategy that included full collaboration with sub-national governments and regional partners.

“The people deserve peace, and the time to act is now,” he concluded.