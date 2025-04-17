House of Representatives Adhoc Committee Summons Sole Administrator of Rivers, Ibas

•Women remain resolute in demand for end to emergency rule in state

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight summoned the sole administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), for an interactive session.

Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement, said the meeting, which followed the formal inauguration of the committee by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday, provided a platform for members to deliberate on preliminary reports and developments emerging from Rivers State since the sole administrator assumed office.

The statement said, “Pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the sole administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.

“This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.”

Ibas was expected to appear before the committee today, Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4pm, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Rotimi added that a formal letter of invitation had been sent and acknowledged accordingly.

He said the committee reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its duties with diligence, transparency, and strict adherence to the constitution.

Nevertheless, Rivers women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Prayer Group, yesterday, protested on the streets of Port Harcourt, the state capital, demanding an end to the ongoing state of emergency in the state.

Hundreds of women adorned in red attire and led by Dr Nancy Nwankwo and Dr Vivian Ige-Elenwo demanded the immediate termination of the “unconstitutional and unjust emergency rule currently imposed on our dear state”.

They also demanded the “immediate removal of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju,” and full restoration of all democratic institutions, including the reinstatement of the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Addressing journalists, during the protest, Nwankwo alleged that “the continuous actions of the imposed sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), have clearly exposed the ulterior and politically motivated intentions behind this so-called emergency rule.”

The women carried placards with various inscriptions, including, “Ibas what is your secret agenda in Rivers State,” “We are gagged,” “Save our brothers and sisters in troubled states and leave Rivers State alone.”

They alleged that rather than fostering reconciliation among the political stakeholders, Ibas had deepened the divide.

According to the women, “His actions of dismantling democratic institutions and orchestrating policies aimed at achieving political domination serve only the interests of those who appointed him.”