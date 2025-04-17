Dangote Donates Food FCT, Kogi in N16bn Aid Programme

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Abuja and the Kogi State Government have received food donation from the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) as part of the N16 billion Annual National Food Intervention programme launched last month.

Speaking at the flag off in Abuja, Senior Special Adviser to the President of Dangote Group, Hajiya Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, said 10,000 bags of 10kg rice were donated to the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja for onward distribution to the poor and the vulnerable persons.

She said the intervention programme by the Aliko Dangote Foundation is aimed at supporting governments at all levels to cushion the effects of economic challenges in the country.

According to her, the intervention programme debut in 2024 when the company donated food worth N15billion to all the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

She said Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is passionate about given back to the society, and the needy especially.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike, who was represented by Ango Abdullahi Suleiman, said the government appreciates Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s gesture.

The Minister said Mr. Dangote has contributed enormously to the economic development of Nigeria, while promising to ensure that the food items reach the poor.

Meanwhile, in Kogi State, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hajia Rabietu Okute, said 40,000 bags of 10kg rice have been received from the ADF.

She said the food items were distributed to the poor and vulnerable persons in the State.

On the distribution process, she explained that it followed Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s directive, who tasked the committee with ensuring the food items reach vulnerable residents across the state.

Mrs. Okute stated that the distribution was flagged off in the state on March 26, 2025.

Speaking on how the food items were shared, the Commissioner said: “We shared the 40,000 bags of rice through the 21 Local Government Areas. The LGAs also shared the product to the 239 wards.”

She added: “Before this, a committee of 12 persons per Local Government was set up, and the State Government moblized the committees. The products were distributed to vulnerable groups like the union of disabilities and the 23 orphanages in the State.”

The Commissioner applauded the Aliko Dangote Foundation, while describing the intervention as a genuine act compassion and philantrophy.

She added: “On behalf of the people and government of Kogi State, we want to thank the Aliko Dangote Foundation, and specifically Alhaji Aliko Dangote himself for this food support. We are grateful and happy, and it means a lot to us. May God continue to support him and his businesses.”

Responding, General Manager, Community Affairs/Special Duties, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, who supervised the distribution on behalf of ADF, said the food donation to Kogi will further boost the relationship between the company and the state.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, had said that the Annual National Food Intervention programme is a way of giving back, and supporting governments in fighting poverty and hunger in Nigeria.

She said Mr. Dangote is passionate about philanthropy and committed to ensuring that hunger is reduced to the minimum in Nigeria.