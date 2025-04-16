Young Minds Shine at Battle of Words Turncoat Debate 

Funmi Ogundare

Winners have emerged at the maiden edition of the Battle of Words, an international turncoat debate competition for primary schools to showcase exceptional talent and intellectual prowess among young debaters.

Organised by Rah N Kiddy Varieties, an educational development group recently at Lagos State Education District IV, the competition brought together pupils from across the district in a series of high-stakes debates that tested their critical thinking, communication skills, and ability to argue both sides of a motion.

Miss Marvelous Orjii from Olaolu Primary School, Somolu, clinched the top prize with her confident delivery, analytical reasoning and adaptability. Her performance drew praise from judges and attendees, embodying the goals of the competition: intellectual flexibility and persuasive public speaking.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of Rah N Kiddy Varieties, Amb. Abdulrahman Orosanya highlighted the purpose behind the initiative.

“Education is not just about learning facts, but about developing the ability to think critically and communicate effectively,” Orosanya stated. “At Rah N Kiddy, we believe debate is a powerful tool for shaping young minds and preparing them for the future.”

He expressed hope that the Battle of Words would become a regular fixture in the educational calendar, inspiring more students to embrace public speaking and critical thinking from an early age.

Echoing this sentiment, Miss Emmanuella Mohammed Saheed, Country Coordinator of the Battle of Words, highlighted the importance of the turncoat format in developing future-ready leaders.

“The future belongs to those who can think, speak, and lead with wisdom. This format challenges students to engage dynamically with diverse perspectives,” she said.

A representative of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Olawunmi Okuribido, described the competition as more than a display of public speaking skills but a celebration of critical thinking and leadership.

Sponsors of the event, including MTN mPulse, AI Teacha, Kellogg’s, and Hexalon, commended the young participants and underscored the role of debate in fostering confidence, literacy and analytical thinking.