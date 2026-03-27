FG Launches 3MTT Partner Network, Secures €5m from EU

Vanessa Obioha

The Federal Government has launched the next phase of its flagship digital skills initiative, the Three Million Technical Talents (3MTT) programme, with the unveiling of a partner network designed to scale its impact and deepen industry collaboration.

The event, held on Thursday, brought together key stakeholders across the public and private sectors, including delegates from the European Union, Finland and Spain, as well as leading global technology companies.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr ‘Bosun Tijani, underscored the urgency of harnessing Nigeria’s demographic advantage, describing the country as central to the global technology conversation due to its rapidly growing youth population.

“When you have a growing population and you’re not putting them to the right use, you will have a population and a resource that can be manipulated and used for the wrong purposes as well,” he said, stressing the need for strategic investment in human capital.

According to him, the 3MTT initiative, first introduced in 2023, is not merely a training programme but a deliberate response to the widening talent gap in the global technology ecosystem. He noted that the goal is to position Nigeria as a leading supplier of skilled tech talent while fostering shared global prosperity.

“We are not just training for the local labour market. We are positioning Nigeria as a global talent hub and a partner to the world,” he said.

He acknowledged the contributions of major technology partners, including Microsoft, Moniepoint, and Google, noting that their support has been instrumental in the programme’s early success.

With the introduction of the 3MTT Partner Network, the government is now shifting focus from foundational training to scaled impact. The minister explained that the new phase will prioritise sustainability, industry integration, and job placement.

“It’s one thing to train people. It’s another thing to ensure that they have gainful employment, and we all can make that happen,” he said, calling on partners to serve as bridges between trained talents and opportunities.

The partner network extends beyond financial contributions to include different categories such as a Delivery Partner Network responsible for programme execution, and an Affiliate Training Network aimed at expanding training capacity and reach.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of a €5 million commitment from the European Union, alongside an additional €6 million from Denmark, bringing total support to $11 million.

Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Massimo De Luca, described the partnership as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s digital future. He emphasised the importance of building digital skills through a coordinated approach that integrates policy direction, infrastructure, and ecosystem alignment.

“EU’s commitment is to weigh proper ways to nourish and nurture skills in Nigeria, and this has to be done organically with the ecosystem, with clear policy direction, with a clear alignment of both partners on a plan to get where we want to be.”

Private sector partners also showcased their contributions to the programme. Airtel Nigeria, for instance, exceeded its initial target of training 25,000 participants by onboarding an additional 4,000, bringing the total to 29,000 trainees, including women and persons living with disabilities across the six geopolitical zones.

Similarly, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, has facilitated employment opportunities for trained talents, providing a monthly stipend of N150,000 for one year.

Microsoft, on its part, has issued over 3,500 globally recognised certifications to participants, further enhancing their competitiveness in the global job market.

The event also featured testimonials from beneficiaries. Ismail Muhammad Adam, a former teacher from Jigawa State, transitioned into software engineering through the initiative and went on to win third place at the Digital for All Challenge, securing a N10 million prize which he is investing to develop a digital solution for artisans.

Another beneficiary, Habeebat Adetayo, leveraged her training in product management to build a career in human resources.

As the government seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global digital economy, the 3MTT programme is emerging as a critical pipeline for talent development, innovation and economic growth.