  • Wednesday, 16th April, 2025

JAMB Dissociates Self from False, Misleading Messages on UTME

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dissociated itself from the ongoing circulation of false, misleading and criminal messages targeting candidates that registered for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the messages were being disseminated by suspected fraudsters with the intent to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

Benjamin noted that the perpetrators had exploited the numerical variant of UTME, 8863, and merged it with the Board’s sort code, ‘55019’, to create a deceptive sort code that mimics JAMB’s official messaging system.

According to him, through this fraudulent scheme, they have been sending misleading messages to candidates, falsely claiming to detect manipulations in their JAMB details and urging them to contact certain individuals who will “assist” in resolving these fabricated issues.

“We want to emphasise that these messages are not from JAMB. Security agencies have been notified and are actively tracking the perpetrators behind this scam.

“Candidates are strongly advised to ignore such messages. This is a common tactic employed by fraudsters, who seek to exploit the examination period to deceive and defraud innocent candidates,” Benjamin said.

He, therefore, urged the general public to remain vigilant and critically assess the messages they receive, adding that any communication that does not align with JAMB’s official channels or uses suspicious language or instructions should be treated as fraudulent. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.