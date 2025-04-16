ICOBA President Backs College Revamp, Alumni Empowerment 

Funmi Ogundare

The National President of the Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA), Mr. Femi Olubanwo, has reaffirmed the association’s unwavering commitment to revitalising the college and contributing to the broader revival of education in the country.

Olubanwo, who stated this recently at the ICOBA 90 decade reunion themed, ‘A Date with ICOBA President’, reflected on his tenure and the transformative role of alumni in restoring educational excellence.

He explained that the association has prioritised infrastructure development, fundraising and sustainable energy solutions for the historic institution under his leadership.

“We have completed one staff housing project initiated by the previous executive and are near completion on another,” said Olubanwo. “We have renovated the dining hall, improving dormitory conditions, and are deploying solar lighting across the school premises.”

According to Olubanwo, ICOBA’s active role became even more crucial after the return of schools to the mission over 30 years after government control began in 1979. He noted that while the missions lacked the capacity to manage the institutions, ICOBA stepped up to ensure that Igbobi College did not deteriorate further.

“We offered to take over the school, but the mission declined. Still, we’ve remained fully engaged, with many old boys serving on the board of governors to ensure that the school’s interests are protected,” he explained.

The ICOBA president, whose tenure will expire in September, emphasised that ICOBA’s impact goes beyond infrastructure. He described the alumni network as the most unified in Nigeria, with active branches in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Europe, and the United States.

“We communicate constantly. It’s one of the strongest bonds in alumni networks across the country,” he said.

On the broader role of alumni in Nigeria’s education sector, Olubanwo said that committed graduates can fill the gap left by the government.

“If every alumni group focuses on improving their school, the entire education system will rise. A rising tide lifts all boats,” he stated, advocating for reduced government interference in favour of community-led initiatives.

The Decade Representative, Wasiu Seidun, noted that the programme, which began in 2015, was designed to preserve the rich heritage of ICOBA while empowering members of the decade with leadership knowledge and entrepreneurial skills.

He highlighted the motivations behind the initiative.

“Many of our members had only heard about the traditions of ICOBA but hadn’t experienced them firsthand. People said the traditions were fading, and we didn’t want that to happen. So in 2015, we approached the then-president and asked to be taught, to learn, preserve and carry the torch forward,” he stated.

A former President of the association, Lanre Keleko, encouraged the old boys to maintain the bond they had always kept while in school, saying, “Do not forget your classmates. As you get older, your meeting will become the therapy. Do the best you can. It can only get better.”

Babatunde Odubanjo of the 1991 set, who spoke on ‘Strategy to Attaining a Blissful Retirement’, advised the old boys to start planning early for their retirement by ensuring a culture of saving, investment, personal development, as well as going into businesses that can sustain.