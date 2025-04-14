  • Monday, 14th April, 2025

NARTO Lauds Appointment of Technocrats to NNPC, Seeks Sustenance of Local Refineries

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) at the weekend lauded President Bola Tinubu for his recent appointment of a seasoned technocrat, Bayo Ojulari, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).


scribing Ojulari and his team of technocrats as a round peg in a round hole, NARTO further called for the sustenance of the functionality of the state-owned oil refineries, noting that it is only then that the business of the transport owners will be boosted.


Tinubu had earlier this month appointed Ojulari as GCEO, Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer; Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer; and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President Gas, Power & New Energy of the national oil company.


The association also extended the commendation to the other members of the team: Udobong Ntia, who is Executive Vice President, Upstream; Mumuni Dangazau as Executive Vice President, Downstream; Sophia Mbakwe as Executive Vice President,  Business Services; and Adesua Dozie, as Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer.
In a statement in Abuja, the NARTO National President, Alhaji Yusuf Othman, described Ojulari as a seasoned industry player, capable of sustaining the ‘enviable height’ his predecessor, Malam Mele Kyari steered the state-owned company to.


“With Ojulari’s robust wealth of experience in the industry, it is glaring that President Tinubu made a befitting appointment to build on the present positive records of the NNPC.  


“Assuming office at the time the oil and gas industry is contending with different global challenges as low prices, output and infrastructure challenges, we urge the new NNPC management to be steadfast and innovative to weather the storm.

“With the national refineries restarting  operations recently, we enjoin NNPC to sustain their functionality because NARTO thrives on product haulage. As we extend a hand of fellowship to the Ojulari led management, NARTO looks forward to the sustenance of its long-standing harmonious working relationship with  company,” Othman stated.

