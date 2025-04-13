We’ll Return Trafficked Underage Girls from Ivory Coast, Says Air PeaceChinedu Eze

The Chairman of Air Peace Group, Dr. Allen Onyema, has expressed deep concern over the recent discovery of Nigerian underage girls trafficked to the Ivory Coast, as highlighted by social media activist, VeryDarkMan, and pledged to airlift them back to Nigeria for free.



In a statement issued at the weekend, Onyema called for collective efforts to discourage trafficking, emphasising its inhumane and ungodly nature.

“We should discourage trafficking of any kind. It is inhuman and callous. It is absolutely ungodly and a good example of man’s inhumanity to man. We, in Air Peace, are ready to bring our fellow citizens back home at no cost.

“Besides that, we are going to send all of them to Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja for free medical examination and treatment.



“While we implore the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D’Ivoire to assemble them and reach out to us, we equally call on the federal government to take charge of their education while reuniting them with their families,” Onyema said.

Air Peace has carried out many similar rescue missions for Nigerians in the past, including the rescue of over 315 Nigerians from South Africa during xenophobic attacks on Africans by South African citizens in September 2019.

Air Peace had in April 2023 rescued Nigerian students and others from the war-torn Sudan, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline rescued many Nigerians from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some other countries.