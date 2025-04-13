  • Sunday, 13th April, 2025

We’ll Return Trafficked Underage Girls from Ivory Coast, Says Air PeaceChinedu Eze

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Chairman of Air Peace Group, Dr. Allen Onyema, has expressed deep concern over the recent discovery of Nigerian underage girls trafficked to the Ivory Coast, as highlighted by social media activist, VeryDarkMan, and pledged to airlift them back to Nigeria for free.


 In a statement issued at the weekend, Onyema called for collective efforts to discourage trafficking, emphasising its inhumane and ungodly nature.
“We should discourage trafficking of any kind. It is inhuman and callous. It is absolutely ungodly and a good example of man’s inhumanity to man. We, in Air Peace, are ready to bring our fellow citizens back home at no cost.
“Besides that, we are going to send all of them to Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja for free medical examination and treatment.


“While we implore the Nigerian Embassy in Cote D’Ivoire to assemble them and reach out to us, we equally call on the federal government to take charge of their education while reuniting them with their families,” Onyema said.
Air Peace has carried out many similar rescue missions for Nigerians in the past, including the rescue of over 315 Nigerians from South Africa during xenophobic attacks on Africans by South African citizens in September 2019.

Air Peace had in April 2023 rescued Nigerian students and others from the war-torn Sudan, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline rescued many Nigerians from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some other countries. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.