NDLEA Destroys Largest Seizure of 1.6 Million Kilogrammes Illicit Drugs Seized in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed heaps of illicit drugs weighing about 1.6 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit substances seized across Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.

This stands as the largest volume of seizures to be set ablaze in the annals of the anti-narcotics agency.



A statement by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, read: “The public destruction of the illicit substances witnessed by representatives of government officials, traditional rulers, clergymen, other security agencies, international partners, NGOs and community leaders, among others, was conducted at an isolated location at Ipara, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ogun state on Saturday



Some of the illicit drugs destroyed include 123 kilogrammes of cocaine; 46.8 kilogrammes of heroin; 1.4 million kilogrammes of cannabis; 148,000 kilogrammes of codeine syrup; 3,244.26 kilogrammes of tramadol; 1,544 kilogrammes of skuchies; and 111 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, among others.



Speaking at the occasion, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), said the exercise is a testament to the agency’s steadfast commitment to tackling the scourge of drug trafficking in the country.

He said: “The sheer volume of seizures, which totals approximately 1.6 million kilogrammes, serves as a reminder of the grave danger these substances pose to public health until they are completely and irreversibly destroyed. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operates under a clear mandate to reduce these narcotics to rubble. At all times, we discharge this duty with the utmost seriousness and diligence.”

He warned those involved in drug trafficking that the times have changed and there will be no breathing space or any safe haven for them in Nigeria.



He said: “To those still involved in the illicit drug trade, we will persist in reminding them that times have changed. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unwavering in its commitment to providing the leadership and political will required to eradicate this menace. At the NDLEA, we are fully prepared to pursue our objective of holding accountable those who defy the law. In the past four years, we have successfully prosecuted and convicted 10,572 such offenders, who are now serving various jail terms.”



He expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo for their support to the commands and operations of the agency in their respective states.

The NDLEA boss who was represented at the occasion by the agency’s Director of Assets and Financial Investigation (DAFI), Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, justified the public destruction of the confiscated drugs.



He said: “The rationale is simple: to show transparency and accountability. By making this process open, we affirm our collective resolve against the insidious activities of illicit drug trafficking. This exercise is not merely symbolic—it is forensic, grounded in evidence. Random laboratory tests are carried out to confirm the authenticity of the seized items. The substances are destroyed with the approval of the court after the cases linked to them have been brought to closure, following arrests and successful prosecution.”



He noted that the event represents a significant milestone in the history of the agency because “It is the public destruction of the largest seized narcotics across a spectrum of commands under NDLEA Zone 9 and Zone 11, which comprise the Lagos Strategic Command, Ogun State Command, Oyo State Command, MMIA Strategic Command, Lagos Seaports, Idiroko Border Command, and Seme Border Command”, adding that “while this accomplishment reflects our determination, it also underscores the scale of the challenge we continue to face.”

While commending the unwavering dedication of our officers, “who are working tirelessly to ensure that we do not fail in our assigned task of curbing illicit drug trafficking”, Marwa thanked both local and international partners who have continued to contribute to the success of the work of the agency.

“Likewise, our international partners—such as the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US-DEA); International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Bureau (INL) of the US; United Kingdom Border Force; National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK, the French Police; the German Police, and others—who are playing pivotal roles in bolstering our efforts. I am also deeply grateful to First Bank of Nigeria, Fidelity Bank, Sterling Bank, and other stakeholders including the Nigerian Military, Customs, Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, FRSC, NAFDAC, and a host of others for their support, embodying the collaborative spirit necessary for effective drug control in society,” he added.

In his remark at the ceremony, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun represented by his Special Adviser on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (rtd) commended the efforts of the leadership and personnel of NDLEA for their courage, professionalism, consistent efforts in intercepting illicit drugs before they get to communities and streets.

“Their work in saving lives, in strengthening communities and upholding the rule of law is well appreciated”, he stated, adding that the state government remains a committed partner in the fight against drug-related crime.

While noting that the drug scourge is a social, economic and public health crisis, Governor Abiodun said: “We must invest in prevention through education, through counseling and youth empowerment initiatives. We must strengthen rehabilitation centres and provide support systems for those battling addiction.”