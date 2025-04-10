Agba Congratulates C’River APC Chair on Appointment as RRI Governing Council Chairman

A former aspirant of the Federal House of Representatives in Cross River State, Hon Martha Agba, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Cross River State, Barrister Alphonsus Ogar Eba, on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chairman, Governing Council, Board of Rubber Research Institute, Benin City.

Ms. Agba also felicitated with him on his nomination by the National Executive Council of the party as the sole nominee representing the South South geo- political zone into the Seven ( 7) APC man Constitution Review Committee.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Hon. Agba stated that the saying that the reward for hard work is more work has found its proper landing on the head of one of Nigeria’s most active, vibrant and energetic State Chairmen in recent history.

The statement read: “Exactly one year after leading his colleagues to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR to appeal to the President for a fit and proper reward for Party stalwarts including States Chairmen of APC, the President has kept his promise with the appointment of all 36 states Chairmen of APC, including the APC Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

“Today, the Cross River State APC Chairman along his colleagues were received by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for documentation and official receipt of their Appointment Letters.

“In yet another development, the Appointment of Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) in the last NEC meeting of 26th February 2025, as the sole nominee representing the South South Geo political zone into the Seven- man APC man Constitution Review Committee was perfected by the receipt of a signed letter of appointment duly signed by the National Chairman of APC, His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje CON to Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba.

The seven Mmmber Constitution Review Committee has Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni as Chairman. Members include Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule; Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum; former Governor of Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari; leader of Senate; House of Representatives Hon. Mariam Onuoha, from Abia State; and Barr. Eba, APC Chairman Cross River State/National Secretary, Forum of APC State Chairmen in Nigeria.

The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress Prof. Abdulkarim Kana SAN is to serve as the Secretary to the Constitution Review Committee.

The highly elated Cross River State APC Chairman, after receiving his appointment letter proceeded to present it to Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, at his Asokoro residence.

The governor congratulated the APC chairman for the befitting recognition and commended his quality and character.

In his reaction to his appointment, Barr. Alphonsus Ogar Eba thanked God for the grace upon his life and also expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve as Chairman of a Federal Governing Board in the Agriculture sub sector which he said he was so passionate about.

Eba further commended Governor Peter Odey for his kind support which has sustained his leadership of the party.

The chairman also thanked the immediate past governor, Prof Ben Ayade. He said it was Ayade who discovered him and enabled him to become Party Chairman and without that platform, he will not have become what he is today.

He further extended his gratitude to his wife whom he described as his strongest Pillar of strength, his children. Special appreciation was given to the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, including party executives at the National, Zonal, State, chapter, wards and polling unit level and all members of APC.

Eba thanked all his friends, family, aides and supporters across party lines whom have always wished him well.

Eba promised to turn things around for the benefit of his people and to unlock the huge potentials in rubber, gum Arabic, etc which he described as the decarbonated economic mainstay of Nigerian economy before the discovery of oil.