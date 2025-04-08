Amstel Malta Boosts Women Entrepreneurship with 12 Business Grants

Mary Nnah

Building on the momentum of International Women’s Month, Amstel Malta has taken a bold step to empower women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The premium malt drink brand has awarded business grants to 12 remarkable women-led businesses, reinforcing its commitment to fostering female entrepreneurship and financial independence.

The campaign, designed to blend the vibrancy of physical marketplaces with the expansive reach of digital media, spotlighted women-owned businesses across Nigeria. At the bustling Iponri Market in Lagos, Amstel Malta surprised two women entrepreneurs with a grant award of N200,000 each, amplifying their resilience and dedication to commerce.

Beyond the marketplace, the initiative extended its impact through a digital call for entries via Amstel Malta’s social media platforms. The response was immense—hundreds of women entrepreneurs from diverse sectors shared their business stories, each reflecting ambition and perseverance. From this pool of inspiring entries, ten outstanding women were selected, each receiving N200,000 to invest in their businesses and fuel their growth.

Speaking on the initiative, Francis Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries PLC, emphasised the brand’s dedication to supporting women:

“At Amstel Malta, we believe that true progress happens when people receive the right support. Women entrepreneurs are shaping industries, creating jobs, and driving innovation, often with limited resources. This campaign was about recognizing their efforts and providing tangible financial support to help them scale their businesses. We are proud to stand behind them this Women’s Month and beyond.”