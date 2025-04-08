Alleged $268,000 Fraud: Police Declare Businesswoman, Oyebola Adewunmi, Wanted

Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Nigeria Police declared a 38-year-old Lagos-based businesswoman, Oyedele Oyebola Adewunmi, wanted over alleged money laundering and fraud to the tune of $268,625.00.

The declaration was contained in a Special Police Gazette Bulletin issued through the Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Interpol, and the Head of the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja.

A Magistrate’s Court in Lagos issued a warrant for Adewunmi’s arrest for alleged conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence, misappropriation, cheating, money laundering, and misleading investors by convincing them to invest in a fraudulent scheme in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The fraudulent activities involved the transfer of over $268,625.00 USD (Two Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty-Five Dollars) into a bank account under the name Crenos Consulting Nig. Ltd. at FCMB, which was reportedly set up to conceal the illicit funds.

The police urged anyone with information regarding Adewunmi’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or reach out to the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja, or contact 08065175354.

The notice read, “The above-named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Interpol, Head, National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, The Nigeria Police Force, Force Headquarters Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja.

“A warrant of arrest has been issued by the Magistrate Court of Lagos.

“She is wanted by the Police for the offence of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, misappropriation, cheating & money laundering into Bank Account No: 4741882010, Account Name: Crenos Consulting Nig. Ltd. FCMB on the pretext of Investment in the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) to the tune of $US 268,625.00 (Two hundred and sixty- eight thousand, six hundred & twenty-five Dollars).”

The police added regarding Adewunmi, “She is a businesswoman, Yoruba by tribe, Aged 38 years, 1.6ft height, Thin Build, Square Face, Round Nose, Large Mouth, Thick Lips, Good set of Teeth, White Eyes, Copper in Complexion, Point A Chin, Thick Hair, Small Head, Low Forehead. Always dress in English /Native Wears.

“Last Known address: A904,9th Floor, Post Square Tower, Plot 1039, Ademola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”