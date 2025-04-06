Art and Resilience in an Era of Climate Change

Obi Nwaegbe’s stirring exhibition at the University of Cambridge, UK, brings into thrilling focus a decade’s worth of revolutionary work by the JR Botek Foundation, highlighting the resilience of African farmers in the face of climate change. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

A stirring exhibition, titled The Roots of Resilience, that “sows” – pun intended – the seeds of excitement aptly embodies the spirit of Obi Nwaegbe’s recent presentation at the Salisbury Lab of the University of Cambridge, UK. This exhibition shines a thrilling spotlight on a decade’s worth of quietly revolutionary work by the JR Botek Foundation. As this foundation’s pioneering efforts take centre stage, it becomes clear that Carol Ibe, its visionary founder and a Gates Foundation scholar with a PhD, has been cultivating innovative solutions in agriculture and climate change. Its work was harvested in this dynamic exhibition, which prioritised farmers’ needs and sought effective solutions through initiatives like AGRIIP – the Agri-Innovation & Impact Project.

The exhibition’s nuanced exploration of the complex issues surrounding climate change and agriculture likely resonated deeply with visitors. Climate change, after all, is indeed a “growing” concern, laying waste to African agriculture with rising temperatures and erratic rainfall. Yet, farmers are adapting, innovating, and thriving. Their resilience forms the emotional core of The Roots of Resilience, evident in their weathered faces and ingenious solutions – from novel irrigation systems to pioneering tech uses. The exhibition’s urgent call to action is clear: to cultivate a better future.

The Roots of Resilience – which was up for the duration of the conference from March 26 to 28 – is, therefore, an exhibition that should have significantly altered the viewers’ perspectives – perspectives that are buoyed by the resilience of African farmers and galvanised to join the fight against climate change. Its impact resonates – long after it ended – as a powerful tribute to the boundless potential of collaboration, innovation and the human spirit, illuminating a beacon of hope for a more sustainable future.

This message was echoed by Nwaegbe, who commenced his presentation with a heartfelt statement: “It is an honour to be making this presentation from such an important podium and to a critical science audience.” As he began his discourse at the podium, Nwaegbe’s words proclaimed his deep-seated conviction, clearly emphasising the significance of the exhibition’s themes and the crucial importance of collective action in addressing the complex challenges of climate change. No doubt, the weight of the University of Cambridge’s history was palpable as he acknowledged the privilege of speaking at the institution, whose storied pedigree is unarguably a far cry from that of his alma mater, the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Delving deeper into his presentation, the Abuja-based artist shed light on his fruitful collaboration with Dr Ibe, founder of the Biotek Foundation. Their shared passion for environmental sustainability had sparked an unlikely yet potent alliance, bridging the divide between science and art with elegance and precision. “I have been in long-term engagement with Dr Carol… even as we have been separately engaging with and orientating young students about the value of environmental sustainability.”

Nwaegbe’s words were infused with a sense of purpose, his emphasis on the transformative potential of their partnership nothing short of galvanising. “Today, we are working together, she as a scientist and I as an artist, towards the same goals. I firmly believe that this synergy across our professional fields holds tremendous social, environmental, and economic promise.”

The artist’s passionate conviction may have electrified the room, riveting his audience’s attention to the vast possibilities of this innovative partnership. Meanwhile, his paintings, which were displayed at the three-day event, seethe with a visual narrative that underscores the far-reaching consequences of climate change and environmental degradation. Take the work “Climate Change and Land Displacement”, for instance; it evokes a sense of desolation and captures the anguish of communities uprooted by conflict and environmental disaster. The painting’s eerie landscape, devoid of hope, served as a powerful indictment of the devastating impact of human activity on the environment.

A second painting, “Greenhouse Gases & Sustainable Agriculture”, presents a scathing portrayal of industrial agriculture’s role in exacerbating climate change. His depiction of a sprawling industrial complex spewing noxious fumes into the atmosphere was a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences of unchecked emissions. The barren wasteland that stretched out beneath the complex served as a haunting reminder of the destructive impact of human neglect.

In “The Unpredictable Harvest”, the third instalment of the series, he presents a dichotomous vision of two worlds: one barren and lifeless, the other teeming with vitality. The painting’s left side was a desolate expanse, dominated by a withered tree and a farmer beset by despair. In stark contrast, the right side of the painting burst with colour and life, as a thriving farm seemed to flourish in defiance of the devastation that had ravaged its counterpart. This juxtaposition serves as a powerful commentary on the choices that lie before the viewers and the urgent need for sustainable practices to ensure a viable future.

Ultimately, The Roots of Resilience has masterfully woven together the threads of art, science, and collaboration, creating a vibrant quilt that inspires and educates. By harmonising the voices of African farmers, the expertise of scientists, and the visionary creativity of artists like Nwaegbe, this exhibition issued a rallying cry that echoes long after the viewer has left the gallery. As the world navigates the uncharted territories of climate change, it illuminates the game-changing symphony of collaboration – where human ingenuity, creativity, and collective action come together in perfect harmony.