Lagos Trumpet Conference Honors Victor Olaiya, Rex Lawson, Others

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Late legendary trumpeters who set the pace for the new generation were honoured at the annual Lagos Trumpet Conference along with other great veterans of the elastic Nigeria Trumpet Guild (NTG). Late Victor Olaiya, Rex Lawson, and Zeal Onyia were given post humous awards.

Bayode Olaiya, the son of Victor Olaiya represented his father and thanked organisers of Lagos Trumpet Conference particularly the convener, Victor Ademofe for honouring his Dad even in death.

Taiwo and Seyi Clegg, among others were also honoured as well as the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Surulere Dance Band, and the Mushin Brass Brand. The Supporters Club along with the Surulere Dance Band were given each new trumpet.

Victor Ademofe who has worked with several musicians notably Mike Aremu, Lagbaja to name a few, reiterated the reason he was inspired to create a forum for trumpeters in the nation and beyond, even as American trumpeter, Daniel Walter, Goke Bajowa, Adesanya Babatunde, the Chaplain of NTG, Pastor Jimmy Olulami spoke on the spiritual relevance of the Trumpeter.

There were rave performances by Etuk Ubong of Earth Music and his 10 man band, and Lt. Dan E O Ajayi who led The Navy Brass Band in a retinue of tunes. The 20-man band including two female Naval Ratings serenaded the audience at the Saxophone Hub dishing out melodious tunes including Iyani Wura, a song dedicated to mothers.