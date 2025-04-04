Uromi Killings: PSC Redeploys Edo CP, Charges Successor to Prevent Reprisals

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the appointment of Monday Agbonika, as the 50th Commissioner of Police in Edo State.

He replaced Betty Otimenyin, who was appointed by the Commission on January 16, 2025, but formerly took over from her predecessor, Peter Umoru Ozigi, at his retirement on January 25, 2025.

Until his deployment, Agbonika was Commissioner of Police (Mounted Troop), Force Equitation Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed that the new CP who was at the Police Service Commission for a posting interview, presided over by the Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), was charged to be proactive and to settle down quickly so as to reduce the crime rate in Edo.

He was also advised to look into the issues surrounding the recent killings in the state and was reminded that what he does or does not with the arrested suspects from the killings would determine his success or otherwise in the state and to avoid sidelining the requisite Police Departments for Tactical Units.

“You have to sit up and also work to win the confidence of the people, consult relevant stakeholders and always document every incident and action taken and make sure those who should be informed are properly informed of your actions.

“CP Agbonika promised the Commission that he will stand by relevant laws in the discharge of his duties and will always depend on the Inspector General of Police for necessary,” the statement said.

Agbonika is a seasoned Police Officer of 32 years experience which covered, operations, investigation, administration, police public information and Area/Divisional Police management.

He was earlier Commissioner of Police Communications (Operations), Deputy Commissioner Interpol, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Lagos; and DCP Ops, Ports Authority Police Command, Port Harcourt.

He was also DCP Department of Finance and Admin, Zone 16 Yenagoa; Area Commander Ota, Ogun State; Area Commander ‘M’ Idimu, Lagos; and pioneer Area Commander, Ayetoro, Ogun State amongst other postings.