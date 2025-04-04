SITA Redefines Airport Operations, Acquires CCM

SITA, the global leader in air transport technology has announced the closure of the acquisition of CCM, headquartered in Milan, Italy, a world-renowned expert and leader in the design, production, and creation of airport interiors.

This strategic move aims to redefine how airports function by seamlessly blending technology and interior design to create future-ready spaces.

CEO at SITA, David Lavorel, said: “It’s about reimagining them. With CCM’s deep design and execution expertise, we’re transforming airports to maximize their existing footprint, optimize passenger flow, and create smarter, more flexible and valuable airport terminal environments that evolve with the changing needs of the industry. As the leader in passenger processing technology, SITA is at the forefront of managing airport space more efficiently. The industry’s transformation demands a new approach to space management, where traditional check-in counters are replaced with innovative designs that reflect modern travel habits,” Lavorel said.

President, Europe at SITA, Sergio Colella, added: “The market needs a fundamental shift— where technology and design work together to make airports smarter in using their space for more capacity and with flexibility to support the next generation of travel. That’s why we’re bringing CCM into the SITA family. By combining our technology and experience in airport operations with their deep understanding of design and space optimization, we are bringing to the market a unique ‘technology by design’ capability and end-to-end integration from design to operations, all in harmony since the conception of the idea.”