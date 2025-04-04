  • Friday, 4th April, 2025

SITA Redefines Airport Operations, Acquires CCM

Business | 6 hours ago

SITA, the global leader in air transport technology has announced the closure of the acquisition of CCM, headquartered in Milan, Italy, a world-renowned expert and leader in the design, production, and creation of airport interiors.

This strategic move aims to redefine how airports function by seamlessly blending technology and interior design to create future-ready spaces.

CEO at SITA, David Lavorel, said: “It’s about reimagining them. With CCM’s deep design and execution expertise, we’re transforming airports to maximize their existing footprint, optimize passenger flow, and create smarter, more flexible and valuable airport terminal environments that evolve with the changing needs of the industry. As the leader in passenger processing technology, SITA is at the forefront of managing airport space more efficiently. The industry’s transformation demands a new approach to space management, where traditional check-in counters are replaced with innovative designs that reflect modern travel habits,” Lavorel said.

President, Europe at SITA, Sergio Colella, added: “The market needs a fundamental shift— where technology and design work together to make airports smarter in using their space for more capacity and with flexibility to support the next generation of travel. That’s why we’re bringing CCM into the SITA family. By combining our technology and experience in airport operations with their deep understanding of design and space optimization, we are bringing to the market a unique ‘technology by design’ capability and end-to-end integration from design to operations, all in harmony since the conception of the idea.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.