N’ Delta Activist Decries Approval of Emergency Rule in Rivers by N’ Assembly 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Niger Delta activist, Olu Pessu, has decried National Assembly’s approval of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

He said the process was undemocratic and unconstitutional and should not be allowed to stand.

After the declaration by the president, lawmakers in both the Senate and House of Representatives had at plenary approved the president’s action in Rivers State.

Pessu, in a statement issued in Warri weekend, warned the federal lawmakers not to “pull down Nigerian democracy which people fought for, some died for and others worked for” over the years.

“Our democracy is in progress but please don’t try to pull it down,” he said, noting that: “Affirming a state of emergency with voice votes is not democratic. Is Nigeria in a state of war? Why voice votes? Why not 2/3 majority?”

Pessu recalled that President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025 regarding the political crisis, which resulted in the suspension of the governor, his deputy and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State for an initial period of six months with the appointment of a sole administrator to manage the affairs of the state.

“The Senate and the House of Representatives at its plenary session of the 20th March 2025 approved President Tinubu’s proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers State. But the political process in which it was affirmed by the leadership was wrong.

“The National Assembly leadership drove the affirmation wrongly by choosing to bypass the constitution for a voice vote.

“This is not the first state of emergency that was declared in Nigeria. Under Obasanjo, a state of emergency was declared and the Senate had to meet the 2/3 majority to affirm the emergency . Each member of the Senate had to vote,” he added.