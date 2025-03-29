  • Saturday, 29th March, 2025

Petroleum Training Institute Matriculates 1,625

.Urges students to take advantage of Nelfund 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, has matriculated 1,625 students for its 2024/2025 academic session.

The Principal/Chief Executive, PTI, Dr. Samuel Onoji, who administered the matriculation oath on the students yesterday urged them to take advantage of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He noted that Nelfund, an initiative of the federal government was designed to alleviate the financial burden on students of tertiary institutions in the country.

“Through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, the federal government has demonstrated its commitment to making higher education more accessible and affordable for all Nigerians,” he said.

Dr. Onoji disclosed that the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) received her first Nelfund disbursement on February 11 this year and has been paid to successful students that applied.

“I strongly encourage all of you to take advantage of this opportunity to access the Nelfund loan. It is a vital support system that can help alleviate financial stress and enable you to focus on your academic pursuits,” he added.

The Principal and Chief Executive of PTI urged the students to shun all sorts of vices on campus. 


Some of the vices, he said, included examination misconduct; physical and sexual assault; cultism; use of drugs, narcotics; theft;  as well as certificate forgeries; indecent dressing and prostitution; bullying, harassment and misuse of social media.

Onoji warned that the management does not tolerate any social vices as spelt out in the institute’s handbook, adding that anyone caught would face the consequences..

“We expect all students to uphold the highest standards of behaviour, respect and integrity in line with the existing rules and regulations that are spelt out in the students handbook”, he added.

The Principal urged the students to take their studies with all seriousness which is their primary aim of coming to the PTI.

