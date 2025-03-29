CITN Aligns Tax Education with Global Practice

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has concluded efforts to revolutionise tax education in the country towards an improved practice. This was as the institute recently announced the implementation of its enhanced examination system, in alignment with global taxation best practices.

Registrar/Chief Executive of CITN, Afolake Oso, in a statement, clarified the need for the institute’s upgrade to a revised syllabus and computer-based examinations (CBE) to enhance tax education and properly prepare professionals ahead of responsibilities in taxation environment.

She stated that the strategic move underscores CITN’ commitment at ensuring that professionals are equipped with the enhanced technical and analytical skills needed to navigate industry’s demands.

She further encouraged professionals and other stakeholders to embrace the new system, citing CITN’s dedication to professional growth.

“This process will enhance efficiency, accessibility and integrity of assessment process, while offering a more reliable and secure experience,” Oso assured.

She informed further that the institute is helping professionals transit easily through orientation programs and provided study materials.

“We maintain that these professional certification examinations provide a crucial framework for career advancement within the taxation field, therefore reaffirming the institute’s dedication to upholding the highest standards and excellent practice”, she said.